Police arrested a Bowling Green man Wednesday after receiving information linking him to suspected drug trafficking.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, agents acting on the information conducted investigation and surveillance leading to a traffic stop on East 10th Avenue of a vehicle driven by Brandon Dewayne Martin, 39, of Bowling Green.
Law enforcement seized about 22 grams of suspected crystal meth, two THC vape cartridges, naloxone, drug paraphernalia and $1,585 in cash.
Martin was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a stop sign, excessive window tint and failure to wear seatbelts.
