Police arrested a Bowling Green man on Thursday following an investigation into an apartment fire that left another person critically injured.
Brad McElwain, 41, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree assault.
The arrest stemmed from a fire that occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 3 at 1115 Vine St.
During an initial search of the residence by the Bowling Green Fire Department, a victim was located and transported from the scene by EMS.
The victim remains in critical condition at an area hospital, according to BGFD.
After assessing the scene and interviewing witnesses, fire investigators determined that the fire had been set intentionally and began working at identifying a person of interest.
With help from the public BGFD investigators and BGPD detectives were able to identify McElwain as the suspect.
McElwain was arraigned Friday in Warren District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a public defender was appointed to represent him.
He is due to return to court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.