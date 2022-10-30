Arrest made in murder case By the Daily News Oct 30, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Torian L. Jackson Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection with a slaying that took place Monday.The Bowling Green Police Department announced Friday that Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green, has been charged with murder in the death of Marcus McCathren.McCathren was shot and killed early Monday morning as he walked on Butler Way.According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded shortly after midnight Sunday regarding a shooting in the 100 block of Butler Way. Officers arriving at the scene found McCathren, 40, with a gunshot wound.Attempted lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and McCathren was pronounced dead at the scene.Jackson is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.The investigation continues. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Slaying Marcus Mccathren Criminal Law Crime Law Bowling Green Officer Police Department Jackson Shooting Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHalloween's Hometown: How director Carpenter's Bowling Green ties led to Michael MyersRecommended trick-or-treat hours set for areaNew details emerge in case of BG man accused in daughter's deathBG man dies in overnight shootingMichael Wayne HazelChris G. TimberlakeJoanie Barnett (King)Brian Keith FoxPublic drag show inappropriate for childrenPlanning Commission OKs apartment developments Images Videos State News Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste Appeals court rules GOP candidate eligible for House race UPS plans expansion that will create 435 new jobs Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Dispose of old prescription drugs this weekend at events National News AP News Summary at 9:00 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT Women's clinic in South Sudan a casualty of distracted world Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly POLITICAL NEWS Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi From Bakke to Fisher, evolution of affirmative action cases What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView