City police arrested a Bowling Green man Wednesday night on a warrant charging him in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday.
Cedric Donan, 20, was served with the warrant charging him with first-degree assault. He is accused of shooting James Smith, 29, of Bowling Green, in the leg during an argument Sunday outside Smith's North Sunrise Drive residence.
According to an arrest citation, police made contact Wednesday with Donan at his grandmother's residence on North Sunrise Drive and arrested him after a short foot pursuit.
In addition to being served with the warrant, Donan was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.