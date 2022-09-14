A woman was arrested Wednesday by the Western Kentucky University Police Department after being accused of posting a bomb threat on social media that targeted an on-campus structure.
Hailee Reed, 20, of Stanford, was arrested on a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening.
The threat was investigated by police minutes after authorities had completed an investigation into the discovery of suspicious material near Cherry Hall.
WKUPD posted an alert Wednesday morning that the suspicious material was a "potential explosive device."
Classes were canceled for part of the day and several buildings on the top of the hill were evacuate as multiple law enforcement agencies investigated, though WKU posted alerts in the morning indicating that it was not believed the material posed a threat to the campus or the broader community.
Responding agencies determined the material was related to construction near the site of its discovery and WKUPD posted an alert shortly after 12 p.m. that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the material posed no threat.
According to WKUPD, as authorities were investigating the object near Cherry Hall, a post on the social media platform Yik Yak made reference to a bomb threat in Parking Structure 2, located between E.A. Diddle Arena and Houchens Stadium.
Working with Yik Yak officials, WKUPD identified a person of interest, who admitted that the threat was not legitimate before being taken into custody, WKUPD said.
In Kentucky, first-degree terroristic threatening is a Class C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison.
