Two men have been arrested in connection with a fight in a Bowling Green parking lot in which shots were fired.
The Bowling Green Police Department said officers responded Aug. 30 to Shell IGA Express on Russellville Road for a report of a fight and shots fired at a car.
Police located no suspects or victims at the time.
Police located a vehicle believed to have been involved after viewing surveillance footage, but no suspect was identified initially. After police released information on South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers, a person identified the shooter as Efren Soto Silva.
Silva was located in Gallatin, Tenn., and arrested on a charge of attempted murder, according to BGPD.
Morris Shelton, 36, of Bowling Green, was arrested Friday on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Shelton struck Silva, who then fired at Shelton's vehicle as he drove out of the parking lot, police said.
Police said the two had been involved in an ongoing feud.
