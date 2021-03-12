A Bowling Green shelving business was damaged by fire early Friday morning, and authorities suspect the fire was set intentionally.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department report, a retired Bowling Green Fire Department firefighter was on his way to a nearby gym when he saw a broken window at Topshelf Shelving, 150 Dishman Lane, and smoke coming from the inside.
Members of the BGFD responded early Friday and put out the fire, locating two suspected Molotov cocktails and a large rock lying on a pile of broken glass inside the business, the report said.
City police were called to investigate, and officers found an outside electrical box opened and its glass meter removed, and a metal fence post on the ground that might have been used to break the glass on the doors at the entrance to the business, the report said.
The owners of the business reported having left Topshelf at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The incident remains under investigation.
