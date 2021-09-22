For the second consecutive week, local volunteer fire departments have rushed out in the dead of night to put out multiple barn fires.
Authorities suspect three structure fires reported early Tuesday morning on Richpond Road and a fire at a site in a developing subdivision off Matlock Road were set intentionally.
Those fires occurred six days after two barns less than a mile apart in the area of Plano Road and Dye Ford Road caught fire under suspicious circumstances.
No injuries have been reported from any of the fires.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said the more recent fires were reported between shortly before 5 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, and the three fires on Richpond Road were within about 1 to 1 1/2 miles of one another.
"We've got an arsonist out there who's causing a lot of damage and destruction to different people's property," Hightower said. "There's definitely evidence that somebody had tried to use an accelerant in one of the locations."
Multiple fires occurring close in proximity and in time also suggest the blazes are suspicious, Hightower said.
Chief Bob Skipper of the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department said his agency was called out to one of the barn fires on Richpond Road some time after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
As Woodburn firefighters battled that fire, they saw smoke and flames coming from a second structure about 150 yards away, and discovered that fire coming from a structure behind an abandoned house, Skipper said.
The third fire, which turned out to be smaller and more easily contained, was reported over dispatch just after 5 a.m., and the fire reported on Matlock Road was also contained in a short amount of time.
For any structure fire in the county, four volunteer fire departments are dispatched and respond.
Skipper said a truck from the Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department was diverted from the larger blaze on Richpond Road to the nearby structure fire.
"We were fortunate in that the other two fires never really got going," Skipper said. "Had those actually turned into working fires it would have definitely taxed our resources and we would have called for additional help, which strips the rest of the county of resources."
Hightower said the sheriff's office has received some tips and are following leads in an effort to learn about how the fires came to be set and who may be responsible, but he is encouraging residents in the area to be observant and report anything suspicious.
"If you can get a vehicle description or a license plate number or a description of any person or persons involved, that will certainly help," Hightower said.
Skipper said at scenes like this, first responders are concerned for the safety of anyone who might be in the structures as well as the safety of firefighters and the general public.
"It's very concerning, not only for the loss of property, but just the dangers these fires pose," Skipper said.
– Anyone with information about the recent fires may contact the WCSO at 270-842-1633.