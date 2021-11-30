On Giving Tuesday, Arts of Southern Kentucky launched a new program designed to give individuals receiving financial assistance free tickets for most Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, Orchestra Kentucky and BG OnStage performances.
The initiative, named SKyPass: Arts Access for All, allows members to have up to four complimentary tickets per household and per show.
Individual SKyPASS membership cards will be available at organizations and groups across the Barren River region that partner with Arts of Southern Kentucky.
“The founding parents of this facility early on talked about the idea of this being the community’s living room,” Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeffrey Reed said during a news conference. “I always thought that was a really nice concept. For the past year since we merged, we have made an effort to increase and pay more attention to that idea in making this facility something that’s more open to everyone. This should be the people’s art center.”
Elise Charny, Arts of Southern Kentucky education director, said Boys and Girls Clubs, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green, family resource centers, foster care groups and senior and assisted living centers are some of the groups already handing out cards.
However, Charny said she is looking for more organizations as possible partners.
“They are the go-to people for the membership cards that we have,” Charny said. “If there is anyone out there that is interested in being a part of this, they go to them. The card has a membership ID number. They show the card, and that’s all they need to do. We wanted to make it accessible for everyone. We already have a list of about 16 or 17 partners.”
Not all shows will be accessible to SKyPASS members as some sell out quicker than others.
However, officials said the majority of programs offered will be available to everyone.
Arts of Southern Kentucky Director of Development Denise Lubey said this initiative was being planned before the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, she said the passes are now available and the “floodgates” have been opened for the region.
“We wanted to make sure that SKyPAC is accessible to anyone who is interested in seeing the top art in the southcentral Kentucky area,” Lubey said. “Anyone who wants to see art will have the opportunity to do so. We have seen great community love for the program already. People are just so excited to come and not worry about the cost associated with coming here.”
Lubey said the program is available for anyone who is receiving financial aid through the commonwealth of Kentucky. Partnering programs will determine who is eligible – not Arts of Southern Kentucky.
“These organizations have the necessary information and resources to advocate for constituents,” Lubey said. “Because of our generous donors, we can make it affordable for people who never thought they could ever attend a concert here. The difference it will make in their life will be immense.
“It’s the absolute right thing to do,” she said. “The arts should never be just for one part of the community to enjoy.”
