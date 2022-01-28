After rolling out Orchestra Kentucky’s 2022-23 lineup, Arts of Southern Kentucky is searching for volunteers to help staff events at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
Arts of Southern Kentucky Concessions & Volunteer Coordinator Kerri Thomas said individuals are accepted into the organization’s volunteer program year-round and are integral to the venue’s shows and performances.
Those accepted to the program can volunteer in a number of areas like administration, events, hospitality, fundraising, marketing, education and photography.
Thomas said one of the most popular ways to volunteer is serving as an usher.
“We have many needs and a pretty small staff,” Thomas said. “Ushers really help further the experience for attendees and our success. It’s very important we get those people in here to volunteer. It’s an ongoing recruitment process. We are always looking for volunteers.”
Volunteers who participate in the program must be at least 18 years old. They must serve a minimum of 40 hours in a year, must have internet access and a valid email address and they must be able to perform all required duties, including standing and climbing/descending stairs.
Thomas said the program also accepts younger people as student volunteers from age 16 to 23 who are enrolled in high school or postsecondary education.
“Our volunteers are as much a part of our staff as the folks who work in our offices from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” she said. “If they have a particular interest, they can potentially volunteer in that area.”
Once admitted into the program, Thomas said the process is quick with volunteers given on-the-job training with more experienced staff in the appropriate department.
“Working closely with our volunteers, I see the true benefits of giving back through volunteering,” she said. “Our volunteers have a true passion for being a part of creating memorable experiences for our patrons and take pride in their commitment to our community.”