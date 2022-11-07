Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin and Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed at the main art gallery at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center named in honor of the Goodwins, who donated $500,000 to the organization.
The main art gallery at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center was named in honor of Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin after they made a $500,000 donation to the organization.
Dr. Robert Goodwin and one of his hand-carved bird sculptures.
A portion of the main art gallery at SKyPAC, named in honor of Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin, will feature a rotating exhibit of Dr. Goodwin's hand-carved bird sculptures.
Arts of Southern Kentucky recently announced that the main art gallery at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center will bear the names of Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin after the couple gave the organization a $500,000 gift.
The donation will be split evenly between operating expenses and the establishment of the Robert and Pat Goodwin Endowment.
A portion of the gallery will be set aside to feature a rotating exhibit of Robert Goodwin's hand-carved bird sculptures.
"It was a tremendous honor to have the gallery named in our honor," Robert Goodwin said. "We have always supported the arts, SKyPAC and the orchestra."
Goodwin said one of the first concerts he attended was an ensemble concert years ago at the Episcopal church, led by Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed.
"I remember it was a small affair and I really enjoyed it," he said. "Since then, I have followed along with him (Reed) and over the years, I have supported him and his organization."
Goodwin said his interest in music began because his mother was musically talented and could play the guitar and sing.
"I definitely didn't inherit those qualities, but I did inherit the love of music," he said.
Robert Goodwin said he has watched the growth of Orchestra Kentucky and SKyPAC over the years and will continue to support it.
"It's such a great addition to our city and the fact that it also attracts a lot of outside business means a lot," he said. "Companies see a wonderful arts center and they want to be here."
Robert Goodwin said he was also honored when Reed asked him to display some of his artwork at the gallery for the rotating exhibit.
"I will change them out every once in a while and periodically rotate new ones into the exhibit," he said.
He said his interest in creating hand-carved bird sculptures began in the 1980s after a visit with his oldest daughter at the University of Virginia during an art show.
"We ran across a fellow who made ducks out of wood," he said. "That's what got me started and I have kept it going. When I was practicing as a surgeon, I would go to my studio to unwind. It was great stress relief."
Goodwin said he has traveled the country to different art shows and competitions and has taken lessons from the masters in the field.
He added that he is grateful that his wife "puts up with me going to my studio."
Reed said that the Goodwins have been longtime supporters of Orchestra Kentucky and that their gift will help with the financial stability of the organization.
"I have always admired Bob's artistic talents and Pat's volunteerism and I can think of no one's names who I would rather have on our gallery's wall than theirs," he said. "When people like the Goodwins give such a generous gift, it's affirming that the community believes in our organization and the path we are taking with the organization."