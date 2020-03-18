Hard hat, lunch pail, hand sanitizer?
Such an ensemble may just be the norm these days at the many local factories where hourly workers fuel the southcentral Kentucky economy by churning out widgets.
Manufacturers locally and nationally are entering uncharted territory and taking unprecedented steps in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who make the automobiles, laundry detergent and other products are faced with keeping front-line workers safe from invisible germs while dealing with an economy that already has a bad cold.
Social distancing is the least of the worries for manufacturing companies that are seeing supply disruptions and market uncertainties that could quickly put their economic health in the same state of emergency that has been declared by local, state and national governments.
Concerns about the spreading coronavirus forced most of North America’s auto plants to close, at least temporarily.
Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, and Toyota said Wednesday they would shut down all factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles. Nissan will close U.S. factories. Hyundai shut down its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus.
Detroit’s three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Nissan will close U.S. plants starting Friday. Closings will run from a few days to over two weeks, but most automakers said they’ll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.
“We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe, and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.
GM operates the Bowling Green Assembly Plant, where the Chevrolet Corvette is manufactured. The plant employs more than 1,000 salaried and hourly workers.
Detroit’s three automakers alone will idle about 150,000 workers. They likely will receive supplemental pay in addition to state unemployment benefits. The two checks combined will about equal what the workers normally make. GM said pay was still being negotiated with the United Auto Workers union.
Across Bowling Green, at the Henkel Corp. plant on Southwood Court that makes laundry and cleaning supplies, an already sweet-smelling facility is taking cleanliness to a new level.
Seona Skwara, communications director for Germany-based Henkel, said the 2.3 million-square-foot Bowling Green plant has put restrictions on visitors, suspended large gatherings and implemented additional cleaning and hygiene requirements.
“Our Bowling Green manufacturing operations are continuing to serve our customers’ needs for laundry and home care products during this challenging time,” Skwara said in an email. “Contingency plans have been designed to allow social distancing while enabling continued operations.”
Continuing operations is likewise the emphasis at the Corvette plant, where employment has been beefed up and the 2020 models of the sports car have started rolling off the assembly line.
“Coronavirus has not impacted our production or employment,” said Rachel Bagshaw, communications manager at the plant.
But status quo isn’t what’s expected by most manufacturers as the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt.
According to a survey conducted Feb. 28-March 9 by the National Association of Manufacturers, 53 percent of manufacturers are expecting a change in their operations and 78 percent are expecting the coronavirus outbreak to have a financial impact on their companies.
The initial impact has already shown up, most noticeably in a stock market that had dipped into bear market territory before a small rebound Tuesday. But other disruptions brought about by COVID-19 may have longer-term effects.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been causing an unprecedented disruption in supply chains,” Dr. Ismail Civelek, an associate professor in Western Kentucky University’s Gordon Ford College of Business, said in an email. “The short-term impacts on manufacturers will be significant, because China is a major source for inputs like raw materials and subassemblies.
“If this disruption continues, we will start seeing some manufacturers slowing down or suspending their operations, because they cannot run their assembly lines without these key inputs.”
Civelek’s colleague in the business college, Dr. Christopher Biolsi, is no more optimistic.
“In the short term, I expect to see lower employment because it’s going to be harder to get parts and materials from overseas,” said Biolsi, an assistant professor of economics. “It could lead to higher prices for consumers.”
Biolsi said the lasting impact of the pandemic depends on how long it takes health care professionals to reduce the disease’s spread.
“If it’s over in eight weeks or so, the long-term impact will be basically nothing,” he said. “But if this goes on for an extended period, companies could learn how to do more with less. You may not see employment come back.
“Companies may be forced to innovate or die.”
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
