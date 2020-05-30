Already buffeted by disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, some residents venturing out to test the waters of the slowly reopening local economy may face another surprise: sticker shock.
A number of businesses, after weeks of either being shut down or operating at a reduced level to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease, are trying to recoup some of those losses and offset their added expenses by either bumping up prices or adding flat fees.
But the practice is far from universal.
In other states that started reopening their economies earlier than Kentucky, reports abound of hair salons, dentists and restaurants adding COVID-19 surcharges to bills.
But, in the Bowling Green area, such extra charges don’t yet seem to be prevalent – or particularly resented by customers.
“We’re not trying to profit off of it,” said House of Harper hair salon owner Kristin Harper, who added a $5 fee to her business’ prices as she reopened last week. “We added a service charge to each client, but they’re all very understanding.”
Harper was up front about the charge, including it in a list of new procedures she posted on social media to let her clients know what to expect. She was also candid about the precautions she was taking to keep clients safe, including disinfecting regularly and providing masks.
“We were able to explain everything to them (customers), so they don’t come in not knowing what to expect,” Harper said. “I’ve heard about salons in Georgia and other areas where clients were getting upset when the charge was added. I haven’t had that experience. We’re just trying to make sure we cover our expenses.”
Paul Nguyen of Bowling Green’s Super Nails had a similar rationale for adding $2 to each service at his nail salon.
Super Nails has installed plexiglass dividers, reduced the number of chairs and purchased face shields and masks to comply with state mandates.
“He added the two-dollar service charge, and I don’t think that pays for everything,” said Joan Pendley, a local Realtor who is familiar with the Super Nails operation. “Until they lift some of the (state) restrictions, they’re only doing about a third of what they were doing.”
It’s a similar story at Lisa’s 5th Street Diner in downtown Bowling Green, where owner Lisa Parker has kept the business going with takeout orders and is now operating the restaurant at roughly 33 percent of its capacity to comply with state mandates.
Despite the restrictions, Parker has added a hostess and an extra person on the floor to enforce the social distancing and prevent people from congregating at the cash register.
“We had to go up on our prices,” Parker said. “We’re still doing a lot of to-go orders, and that comes with added expense. But sales have actually been good. I have been amazed at the amount of to-go orders we do every day.”
Slightly higher prices and service fees aren’t necessarily frowned upon by patrons if they understand the reasons.
Laura Ogrody, who splits her time between Bowling Green and Florida, said in an email: “I don’t blame them (for increasing prices). They’ve been out of work, and extra work and precautions are now needed. I’m so grateful for their services that I will gladly pay.”
In fact, Ogrody said she paid her hairdresser double because “in a regular world, I would have seen her twice anyway.”
While customers like Ogrody may understand the reasons for charging more, not all local businesses are taking advantage of that.
Bowling Green Athletic Club, which will reopen its Scottsville Road location Monday, responded to an email to say that the fitness center doesn’t plan to raise rates and, in fact, hasn’t charged any membership dues for the past three months.
In Glasgow, Ralphie’s Fun Center co-owner Jason Kuykendall plans to charge less, not more, when he reopens the bowling alley and amusement center Monday.
Kuykendall said he will charge $15 for a ticket that grants access to all the center’s activities, but he will limit each session to 100 customers. Before the pandemic and resulting emergency measures, he charged $17 for tickets that were good for the entire day.
“It will be a whole lot different initially,” Kuykendall said. “We’ll start with a capacity of 100, but we can increase that and still be under 33 percent of our capacity.”
Ralphie’s will have plenty of safety measures in place, including regular disinfecting of equipment and mask-wearing staff.
“It’s a balance between making it a fun place to be while also staying safe,” said Kuykendall, who admits that he’s looking forward to further lifting of restrictions.
“This is the model I’m going with for now,” he said. “But there’s no way that model is sustainable for a long period.”
