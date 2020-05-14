Even as some city parks saw a partial reopening Thursday, Bowling Green and Warren County are not planning to reopen government buildings Monday as allowed by state guidelines.

"We've started working on plans for reopening, not that we will," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said Wednesday.

Under state pandemic guidelines, government offices are allowed to reopen Monday as long as numerous precautions are in place. 

Warren County, however, has at least 730 confirmed cases of the virus – the second-highest county total in Kentucky, according to state data – and is the site of what Gov. Andy Beshear called a "significant outbreak" during his daily briefing Thursday in Frankfort.

"After discussions about the opening of the courthouse and other county operated buildings to the public, we feel that now is not the correct time to open buildings," Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said in a text message.

Bowling Green is also holding off on opening city buildings to the public. The city, did, however, reopen walking trails, green space, disc golf courses, Kerieakes Park garden plots and the Hobson Grove golf driving range Thursday. 

Even with the openings, "the requirements for social distancing remain," with no social gatherings allowed, said city Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent Belcher. 

While parks staff will be monitoring parks to break up such gatherings, "First and foremost, we hope we don't have to," Belcher said. "We ask the public to use (the facilities) respectfully."

"This is our first, tiny step. We hope the public cooperates," he said.

Wilkerson said "a lot of little details" still remain to be ironed out before the city reopens buildings.

"If we open to the public, all our employees have to have masks," Wilkerson said. "That's one of the issues we have to work through."

Another issue affecting most large employers, is the lack of child care this summer.

"We are looking at how to deal with that," the mayor said, adding that the city has been able to provide services in improvised ways successfully.

Likewise, "county services are needed by everyone at one time or another during the year. Our offices ... and departments have accommodated every need in a timely, orderly and safe manner during the shutdown," Buchanon wrote. 

The county parks department is "now beginning to reopen parks green space to the public. Regretfully, parks and recreation programs are necessarily held to stronger restrictions, guidelines and standards, due to the nature of competitive sports and parent spectator groups almost always exceeding public health guidelines during the pandemic," Buchanon wrote. "The reopening of green space is the first phase of the first stage, in a multi stage reopening plan."
 
County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Kummer said Thursday that those "green spaces" at the county parks will open Friday, but that all ball fields, gymnasiums and other buildings will continue to be closed to the public.
 
Kummer said water access at Basil Griffin and Phil Moore parks will be open, along with the disc golf course at Ephram White Park. County parks will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, Kummer said.
 
Kummer emphasized that gatherings must be limited to fewer than 10 people and that social distancing must be observed.
 
He said parks department staff will be monitoring the parks to ensure compliance.
 
"This is the fourth stage of an eight-stage plan to reopen the parks," Kummer said. "But it's all subject to change as the virus numbers go up or people don't comply with the rules." 
 
Both Wilkerson and Buchanon said the key to being able to reopen more is dependent on continued testing and having individuals follow guidelines such as wearing masks in public and social distancing.
 
"Part of our strategy is testing," Wilkerson said, adding he is thankful for additional testing in the county, which has the second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

