Even as some city parks saw a partial reopening Thursday, Bowling Green and Warren County are not planning to reopen government buildings Monday as allowed by state guidelines.
"We've started working on plans for reopening, not that we will," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said Wednesday.
Under state pandemic guidelines, government offices are allowed to reopen Monday as long as numerous precautions are in place.
Warren County, however, has at least 730 confirmed cases of the virus – the second-highest county total in Kentucky, according to state data – and is the site of what Gov. Andy Beshear called a "significant outbreak" during his daily briefing Thursday in Frankfort.
"After discussions about the opening of the courthouse and other county operated buildings to the public, we feel that now is not the correct time to open buildings," Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said in a text message.
Bowling Green is also holding off on opening city buildings to the public. The city, did, however, reopen walking trails, green space, disc golf courses, Kerieakes Park garden plots and the Hobson Grove golf driving range Thursday.
Even with the openings, "the requirements for social distancing remain," with no social gatherings allowed, said city Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent Belcher.
While parks staff will be monitoring parks to break up such gatherings, "First and foremost, we hope we don't have to," Belcher said. "We ask the public to use (the facilities) respectfully."
"This is our first, tiny step. We hope the public cooperates," he said.
Wilkerson said "a lot of little details" still remain to be ironed out before the city reopens buildings.
"If we open to the public, all our employees have to have masks," Wilkerson said. "That's one of the issues we have to work through."
Another issue affecting most large employers, is the lack of child care this summer.
"We are looking at how to deal with that," the mayor said, adding that the city has been able to provide services in improvised ways successfully.
Likewise, "county services are needed by everyone at one time or another during the year. Our offices ... and departments have accommodated every need in a timely, orderly and safe manner during the shutdown," Buchanon wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.