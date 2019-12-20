Colleges and universities across the nation have a big problem on their hands, with new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released this week showing a decline in fall enrollments for the eighth consecutive year.
This fall, overall postsecondary enrollments fell by more than 231,000 students from the previous fall. And for the first time in the decade, an unduplicated count of the nation’s college students fell below 18 million and declined by more than 2 million students. That’s according to the center’s Fall 2019 Current Term Enrollment Estimates report, which was released this week.
While states such as Florida, New York, California, Missouri and Pennsylvania are leading the charge in terms of largest enrollment declines by number of students, Kentucky is bucking that trend this year.
In Kentucky, fall 2019 enrollment is up, with the state seeing a 1.5 percent increase, now up to 243,299 students from 239,774 last fall, according to the report.
David Mahan, associate vice president of data and advanced analytics at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, said that jump is driven by growth at private colleges and a sharp uptick in students taking dual-credit courses at public institutions.
High school students are taking advantage of the state’s Dual Credit Scholarship, which offers aid for up to two courses.
Between the 2014-15 and 2017-18 academic years, Mahan said, the state saw about a 50 percent increase in those students, he said.
But while Kentucky is making strides in graduating more students, Mahan said, there’s concern about the dwindling pipeline of college-going high school graduates.
“It’s a very concerning trend … that enrollment is flattening or even decreasing,” he said.
Citing data from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, Mahan said that between 2015 and 2030 there’s a projected decrease in high school graduates by about 6.5 percent. That exceeds the national figure of about 4.5 percent, he said.
One hope might lie in luring adults away from a growing economy back to college to finish their degrees. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, there are 36 million Americans with “some college, no degree.”
“It’s a huge opportunity for us,” Mahan said, adding there’s a certainty now in higher ed that going after adult completers “is going to be critical to all institutions.”
That opportunity isn’t without its costs, however. To be effective recruiters, more schools will need to offer flexible online, evening or weekend courses to convince adults with some college to come back and finish, he said.
“You have to set up a completely different learning experience that’s more flexible and convenient for adult students,” Mahan said.
