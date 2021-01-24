In the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, The Medical Center at Bowling Green has now administered more than 500 COVID-19 cocktail infusions after the treatments were given emergency use authorization by the FDA.
The hospital said it still has more infusions available for those who have the virus.
There are two types of monoclonal antibody treatments being given at The Medical Center. The first is from Eli Lilly and Co. and the second is from Regeneron.
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said the Regeneron treatment is what then-President Donald Trump received when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We still have to keep our guard up against this pandemic,” Joyce said. “Even though we have vaccines coming in, people out there who haven’t gotten their vaccine are still testing positive. Anything we can do to best protect those who are most vulnerable is extremely important.”
Joyce said both treatments are only for people who are not hospitalized and are at least 12 years or older and weigh at least 88 pounds.
Eligible candidates must also not require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19, must not require an increase in baseline oxygen therapy due to COVID-19 for those receiving chronic oxygen therapy and be considered high-risk.
Examples of high-risk individuals include those who have a body mass index greater than 35, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease, currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment and are older than 65.
Joyce said those who have been given the infusion have passed along promising reactions.
“People tell us that they feel significantly better the very next day after they got their infusion,” Joyce said. “We should be receiving even more infusions in the near future. We have no reason to believe why we wouldn’t.”
The treatment is an IV infusion that must be ordered by a health care provider. The treatments are given in the hospital’s infusion center after making an appointment.
Both types of treatments take one hour, and patients must be monitored for another hour for any signs and symptoms of a serious allergic reaction.
Joyce also provided an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution at The Medical Center as well.
While she said there is still a long backlog of people waiting for their vaccine, the hospital is now regularly administering more than 600 doses a day. That number is up from last week, when more than 500 doses a day were being given.
Joyce said that well over 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at The Medical Center. That number also counts those who have received their second dose.
“We are still receiving a tremendous response from our community,” Joyce said. “We still ask everyone for their patience as there is still a long list of people waiting for their vaccine.”
Currently, The Medical Center is still in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of COVID-19 distribution, and there is still no timetable for when the hospital will be going into Phase 1C, as Joyce said the hospital doesn’t know how much vaccine it will receive from week to week.
According to The Medical Center’s website, it is notified on a weekly basis on the number of doses that will be provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. The hospital is not able to schedule more appointments than the number of doses that are sent.
“The governor has asked us to administer 90% of the vaccines we receive within seven days, and we have been committed to that,” Joyce said. “In many cases, we are administering 100% of vaccines within that time frame. As soon as we get vaccines, we want it in someone’s arm.”
Joyce added that the hospital’s goal is to make every attempt to keep topping 600 doses a day.
Barren River District Health Department Marketing and Communications Coordinator Ashli McCarty said that like the Med Center, the department is doing everything it can to administer vaccinations just as soon as possible.
“It really just depends on how many vaccines we receive on a week-by-week basis as well,” McCarty said.
