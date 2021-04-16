Attorneys representing three Glasgow Police Department officers accused of using excessive force against a man who died in custody have asked for a dismissal of a federal lawsuit against the officers.
At issue in the lawsuit is the actions of the officers - Guy Turcotte, Hayden Phillips and Cameron Murrell - during their response to an incident involving Jeremy Marr on April 14, 2020.
Police were called on that day to a house on Cleveland Avenue after someone reported a man entered unlawfully.
In GPD body camera footage obtained by the Daily News through an open records request, Marr, 35, is first seen in the doorway of the house. The first thing Marr can be heard to say in the 10-minute clip is "please don't hurt me, man."
During the interaction with Turcotte, Marr says that people are after him. When asked whether he has any weapons, Marr says he has a knife.
Marr is told by police not to get the knife out of his pocket and is later told by Turcotte to sit on the bumper of his police cruiser.
At some point while attempting to secure Marr in custody, Turcotte grabs Marr by the neck of his jacket and turns him around to face the bumper of the police cruiser.
Another officer then appears in the footage to attempt to get Marr's hands on the cruiser. Marr is heard saying "I don't deserve this, man" and "please don't kill me" as police attempt to place him in handcuffs.
He is then taken to the ground, where officers deployed stun guns against him as he lied face down and commanded him to put his hands behind his back.
Body camera footage shows multiple stun gun strikes to Marr's lower back.
Marr was also reportedly struck with a knee while being restrained, and he became unresponsive within a few minutes of coming into contact with police.
He was taken to the emergency room at T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Kentucky State Police, which investigated the incident, said that Marr experienced a "medical emergency" during the encounter.
Marr's cause of death was described as due to "agitated/excited delirium complicating acute methamphetamine intoxication during the process of law enforcement arrest" by Dr. Darius Arabadjief of the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner, records show.
Arabadjief's examination found Marr to have methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system and noted there was an absence of lethal trauma.
KSP investigated the incident, and the agency's findings were referred to special prosecutor Jesse Stockton Jr., the Commonwealth's Attorney for Clinton, Cumberland and Monroe counties.
In a letter dated Nov. 9 and sent to KSP the next day, Stockton said a review of the investigation led him to conclude that he did not see "any credible evidence that the officers involved in the arrest of Jeremy Marr caused his death," according to records provided by KSP.
Attorney David Broderick brought a lawsuit last month in U.S. District Court on behalf of Marr's estate and his widow, Joanna Marr, that named Turcotte, Murrell, Phillips, the GPD and the city of Glasgow as defendants.
The lawsuit accused the officers of excessive force, wrongful death, negligence, cruel and unusual punishment and battery. The GPD and the city of Glasgow are accused of negligent hiring, retention, supervision and training.
In a response filed Monday, attorneys Matthew Cook and Tom Kerrick say the lawsuit fails to establish that Marr's constitutional rights were violated.
Kerrick and Cook claim that Marr was subdued and handcuffed after police used non-deadly force to restrain him, and that the officers acted appropriately in response to Marr's actions.
The response filed by the attorneys cites ruling from previous lawsuits filed in Kentucky that ended in rulings finding that police using multiple stun gun strikes to subdue a defendant resisting arrest and who later died acted lawfully.
"Plaintiffs cannot establish that the (Glasgow) officers' use of force upon Marr was objectively unreasonable, nor was such unreasonableness clearly established on the date of this incident," Cook said in the response.
While the lawsuit alleges that the incident with Marr demonstrates "a pattern of GPD officers in exercising unreasonable force" during an arrest, the defense team for the officers said that the lawsuit makes "threadbare allegations" against the city regarding claims that it failed to properly train the GPD officers.
Cook said that such allegations have not been backed up by any supporting facts, such as prior instances of unconstitutional conduct that showed the city ignored abuse of police force.
"Although plaintiffs claim the city's 'training and policies fail to provide adequate training', they plead no facts concerning what those policies actually are," Cook said in his filing. "Likewise, although plaintiffs say the city's officers 'routinely exercise excessive force during the exercise of official duties', they provide no examples of past unlawful actions they characterize as 'routine.'"
The response also said the original lawsuit alleged no facts concerning how the city hires, evaluates, trains or supervises its police officers and that the defendants were entitled to legal immunity from claims of negligence, arguing that the lawsuit failed to put forth any facts supporting allegations that officers acted in bad faith or maliciously intended to harm Marr during the encounter.
Broderick said police body camera footage and other available video footage bolsters his case that the officers used excessive force.
"I think the video supports the position we have in this case that they caused his death, and very quickly, I might add," Broderick said. "It's unreasonable to subdue someone and he passes away ... it wasn't necessary to do that, nor was there anything to indicate it was necessary."
