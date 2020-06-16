A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday after city police responded to a reported assault at a bar.
According to an arrest citation, the Bowling Green Police Department was called to the Pit Stop, 3315 Louisville Road, after midnight regarding a fight in progress.
Police made contact with Shawn Boyer, 42, of Bowling Green, who had blood on his knuckles and was loudly denying that anything had happened, the arrest citation said.
The owner of the business showed city police video of the incident that showed a man on a motorcycle arriving at the bar. The man was met by Boyer and another person outside who began punching him in the face.
Boyer then retrieved a beer bottle and struck the motorcyclist multiple times in the head, according to an arrest citation.
Boyer claimed he was jumped by multiple people, the citation said.
Police arrested Boyer on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication.
