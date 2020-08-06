A Smiths Grove man accused of assaulting his son claims that police who searched his residence during the investigation lacked proper authority to do so.
Two members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office testified Wednesday at a suppression hearing in Warren Circuit Court in the case against Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 41, who is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilson is accused of pistol-whipping his son, Antonio C. Wilson, and biting his arm during a physical altercation at the elder Wilson’s home on Sage Drive in Smiths Grove on June 28, 2018.
According to court filings, the sheriff’s office obtained consent to search Wilson’s home from his son, but Alan Simpson, Antonio M. Wilson’s attorney, said in a motion to suppress that police did not establish that the son actually lived at the residence, which would mean that he lacked authority to give consent to police requesting to search the address.
Capt. Kemble Johnson testified at Wednesday’s hearing that he met with Antonio C. Wilson on the porch of another residence on Sage Drive after responding to a call about a suspicious person.
Johnson said the younger Wilson reported being assaulted by his father, who was not at the address when law enforcement arrived.
“He was upset, scared, I believe he was fearful his father would come back and something might happen,” Johnson said of Antonio C. Wilson.
When Johnson asked where the assault took place, the younger Wilson pointed to an address on Sage Drive and said it happened at his house, Johnson testified.
Johnson said dispatchers were given a Social Security number for the younger Wilson that he provided police, and that it came back to an address in Franklin.
Then-Smiths Grove Police Department Chief Johnny Vance was also at the scene, and Johnson testified that he asked Vance whether Antonio C. Wilson lived at the Smiths Grove address, with Vance replying that he was familiar with Wilson and had seen a new car parked outside the residence in recent weeks.
Antonio C. Wilson’s mother then arrived from Bowling Green, and Johnson said he overheard her tell a deputy her son had been living at the Smiths Grove address for the previous four months.
Johnson said law enforcement contacted the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for guidance on whether to go forward with the search without obtaining a warrant and were advised that the search could proceed if the younger Wilson lived there and gave consent.
The search turned up marijuana in packages and two firearms, court records show.
Questioned by Simpson, Johnson said he did not remember whether Antonio C. Wilson had keys to the house or whether any mail addressed to him had been found there.
No vehicles at the address were found to be registered to the younger Wilson, Johnson said.
WCSO Detective John Angel testified that he interviewed Antonio C. Wilson at the Smiths Grove house and later took him to The Medical Center to be evaluated for injuries he reportedly suffered after the younger Wilson said he did not want to go to the hospital with his mother.
“I took (Antonio C. Wilson’s) word that he lived there,” Angel said. “I didn’t search for items to corroborate his statement.”
Simpson argued that police should have done more work to establish where Wilson’s son lived.
“We don’t believe they had consent (to search) at all when ... everything (law enforcement) had officially stated that he lived in Franklin,” Simpson said.
Simpson said he attempted to have Antonio C. Wilson subpoenaed to testify, but officials were unable to locate him to serve the subpoena.
Antonio M. Wilson is a suspect in an unrelated homicide case, in which he is charged with complicity to commit murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the 2019 death of Smajo Miropija.
