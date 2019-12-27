Community Action of Southern Kentucky is scheduled to begin the crisis portion of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program on Jan. 6.
The program is operated on a first-come, first-served basis until all federal funds are exhausted.
“LIHEAP assists households that are in a home heating crisis,” a news release from CASOKY said. “The deepening of cold winter combined with rising utility costs leaves many households unable to fully meet heating bills or purchase sufficient bulk fuel to keep their families safe and warm.”
Melanie Lawrence, community services director for Community Action, said residents often have to make a choice about which bills to pay.
“People have to choose between heat, food and medicine,” she said. “Last year, we ran out of funds at the end of April and we anticipate this year being the same.”
Last year, more than 1,160 households were served in Warren County, according to Lawrence.
A household seeking assistance must be within four days of running out of fuel if using bulk fuel such as coal, fuel oil, propane, kerosene or wood as the heat source. The household must have received a past due or disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is the heat source, or if the household’s home heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent; and the household has received an eviction notice for nonpayment of rent from their landlord.
Prepaid electric customers are eligible to receive LIHEAP assistance if they certify that they have 10 days or less of prepaid electric remaining.
“For all bulk fuels … verification of a crisis situation may be self-declaration by the applicant,” the Community Action news release said. “For natural gas and electric heated households, the applicant must present an appropriate disconnect notice from the vendor. The benefit amount that each household receives will be based on minimum amount necessary to alleviate the crisis. All eligible households will receive a benefit, although a co-payment may be required. Benefits will be made payable to the household’s heating fuel vendor.”
Applicants must bring proof of their Social Security number or permanent residence card for each member of the household; proof of all household members’ income from the preceding month; a disconnect or late notice from a utility company or statement from a landlord if heating expenses are included in the household’s rent; or a statement from a utility company if the household participates in a prepay electric program. Applicants must also bring vendor information, including account number and the name on the account for the main heating fuel, as well as electric.
– For more information, call 1-800-456-3452 or visit the Community Action website at casoky.org.
