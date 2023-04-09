At least 70 animals die in BG fire By JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Apr 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Buy Now Bowling Green first responders at the scene of a house fire where at least 70 animals died Sunday morning. Bowling Green Fire Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fire at a Vine Street residence Sunday morning left numerous animals dead, and additional animals needing treatment.The Bowling Green Fire Department received a call around 7:50 a.m. Sunday about the fire and responded to the address about four minutes later, BGFD spokeswoman Katie McKee said in a text message.The fire was controlled in less than five minutes and during a search of the residence, firefighters found numerous animals in need of rescue. A total of 70 animals died, and another seven were removed and treated by BGFD and EMS, McKee said.The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society assisted with treatment and transport of the surviving animals to a veterinarian, McKee said.The home’s owners were not home at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation, McKee said, and no other details were available Sunday. – Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telephony Telecommunications Zoology Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPopshelf store coming to Gary Farms areaBG developer pleads guilty to bank fraud'It's been fun': Little Fox Bakery to close this summerCOVID Easter shows freedom's fragile natureAnn MarshallBG man charged with bank robberyWarren County, BG schools win big in SEEK funding adjustment'It's the prettiest thing I have': Class ring returned to BG evangelist after 45 yearsPlea negotiations ongoing in BG sex abuse caseRape case against BG man goes to grand jury Images Videos State News Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care Nitrogen oxide cloud dissipates after Indiana plant release Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers National News AP News Summary at 5:40 p.m. EDT Home-based workers became younger, more diverse in pandemic AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:03 p.m. EDT Pedestrian hit, killed by commuter train in Denver AP PHOTOS: Joyous Holy Week celebrations around the world POLITICAL NEWS Abortion, insurance, LGBTQ issues top Louisiana state agenda Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as 'not America' Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery Ilhan Omar embarks on new path no longer defined by 'firsts' Taiwan threat from China serious, House GOP chairman says Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView