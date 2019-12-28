Whirring robots zipped around a map of a sprawling cityscape covering a large wooden table set up in computer science teacher Adam Vincent’s classroom at Henry F. Moss Middle School.
From time to time, if one steered off course or failed to complete a programmed task, one of Vincent’s students would pick it to make adjustments.
One of them, seventh grader Austin Anderson, explained the logic behind his ceaseless work. If he could get the machine to wheel a colored block into its corresponding circle on the map, his team would earn more points, perhaps propelling it to victory in an upcoming state tournament.
While at times the trial-and-error process can be frustrating, it’s also very fun, he said.
“I think it develops more problem-solving than anything, because there’s a lot of boundaries you have to go through to make everything perfect and correct,” Austin said, adding that a lot can go wrong.
One could write the correct command, but if “you position it a centimeter to the left or to the right, it could mess up the whole thing,” he said.
Austin and eighth graders Caiden Thompson and Dax Button and seventh graders Rijad Hamza, Daniel Nataren and Fabricio Castillo make up one of two teams Moss Middle School is sending to the state tournament of the First Lego League competition.
The second team is composed of seventh graders Mang Lian, Oo Reh, Johana Hmangaih and Lah K’Ba.
“I think it’s fun because you can either lose or win and it might surprise you” either way, Oo said of coding and programming the robots.
After competing in a regional robotics competition recently at Briarwood Elementary School, five of the 12 teams were selected to advance to the state level competition at Northern Kentucky University next month. The two teams from Moss Middle School were among the five chosen to move forward.
Despite all the testing involved, Vincent said, there’s more to the competition than just building the best machine. Teams are also asked to approach real-world problems with technological solutions. At Moss Middle School, the students are tackling topics like bullying and digital citizenship.
“It’s not just about the robot,” Vincent said. “It’s about how they work together as a team.”
Additionally, with new state computer science standards in place, Vincent sees robotics as the perfect complement.
“This goes hand in hand,” he said. “They’re working on real-world problems and then they’re coding.”
