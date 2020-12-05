The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person involved in two armed robberies last month.
One robbery occurred Nov. 19 at Avery’s Kratom Barrel at 6430 Nashville Road in Franklin. The clerk was robbed at gunpoint.
The second robbery was Nov. 25 at Lotto Land at 3765 Nashville Road in Franklin. Two employees were robbed at gunpoint.
The victims described the robber as a black male, early to mid-20s, slim build, standing 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches and armed with a black handgun.
It is believed the same person is responsible for both robberies, which are being investigated by the Franklin Police Department and ATF.
Anyone with information can contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, ATFTips@atf.gov or submit an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app.
