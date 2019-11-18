Almost every day, athletes such as Tavina Hensley and Shawn Coleman train their bodies to become stronger.
And in the world of powerlifting, competitions such as the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department’s 17th annual powerlifting competition is their proving grounds.
The competition, which is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the parks department’s fitness facility at 225 E. Third Ave., attracts athletes from all over Kentucky and beyond.
For Bowling Green’s Hensley, it will be her first powerlifting competition.
“I’ve been weightlifting seriously since 2015,” she said. “I’m late competing, but I wanted to get better before I did a competition.”
Hensley’s life has revolved around health and fitness since her days of lifting with her father to training with the football team.
“It is a hobby,” she said. “I have my certification in personal training and I’m a student working on my master’s degree in clinical health.”
The competition features a bench press and a deadlift, which has been a focus of Hensley’s recent training.
“I really haven’t changed my training a whole lot,” she said. “I’m putting a lot of focus on triceps and chest because it’s only deadlift and bench.
“I’m more excited about it,” Hensley said. “I’ve never done an official competition. I know I can do well, I’m just a little bit nervous about it.”
Coleman, meanwhile, has participated in the BGPR competition for more than six years. He began going to the gym eight years ago with a goal to lose weight.
The competition “gives you motivation to keep going to the gym,” he said. “You are working toward a goal. ... It is self-motivating and it gives you confidence about yourself in front of other people.”
Coleman said his training consists of different programs to help build up his lifts. The program gives him percentages based off the maxes of his lifts.
“They give you exercises and things like that to do to help build up your bench and deadlift,” he said.
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Fitness and Wellness Supervisor Frank LaManna and Fitness Coordinator Derick Fair have been part of the competition since the beginning.
“At the time it began, there was nothing as far as a powerlifting meet,” LaManna said. “Back then, there wasn’t a lot of gyms like now. Even so, with all the gyms in Bowling Green, there is not a powerlifting tournament. In this particular meet, we are doing bench press and deadlift. ... It is just a fun opportunity for people to come out and test their strength and have bragging rights to who had the best bench or deadlift.”
Fair said this competition is a “raw” one, which means no equipment such as a bench shirt or a slingshot. Equipment such as wrist wraps and weightlifting belts are allowed.
There are divisions for men and women, based on the weight of the athlete. For men, there are seven divisions: 150 pounds and below, 151-175 pounds, 176-195 pounds, 196-215 pounds, 216-235 pounds, 236-255 pounds and 256 pounds and higher. For women, there are two divisions: 150 pounds and lower and 151 pounds and higher.
The masters division is based on age, 50-59 years old and 60 and older. A junior division is for 17 and younger.
The competition is judged using the Schwartz-Malone formula, which measures an athlete’s coefficient that is assigned to a body weight by multiplying it by the weight the athlete lifted.
“It keeps everyone on a level playing field,” Fair said.
Both LaMann and Fair said this competition is also great for beginners.
“It is a nice little stepping stone,” Fair said. “It gives that feel of what goes on at a powerlifting meet. You know what to expect and we always encourage people to ask questions. Usually you will have the three judges, and white flag means a good lift and red means a bad lift. As long as you get two out of the three, then you’re good to go, and if they have questions about their lift we always let them know what they did.”
“We will have novices that have never competed before,” LaMann said. “A 75-year-old man competed last year. It was just always on his bucket list ... and did pretty well.
“We’re not a big powerhouse type of gym where they are all about power and strength where they have their own equipment like bench shirts and slingshots,” LaMann said. “Our lifters are basically using their own strength. We wanted to make it an actual strength competition. You have three lifts maximum so the rules with powerlifting are that you can never go down in weight once you have attempted. We do follow the International Federation of Powerlifting rules, but not being sanctioned there’s a couple of things we don’t have to do.”
LaMann added that some competitors have gone on to major powerlifting events, including the Olympic Powerlifting Team.
“We have some that have advanced pretty far,” he said. “It was neat that this was their stepping stone.”
Fair said some heavy weight has been lifted in the past when extra equipment was allowed, including a 700-pound bench press, a 800-pound squat and a 750-pound deadlift.
“You won’t see as high numbers with the raw divisions this year,” he said.
At the end of the competition, first-, second- and third-place winners will be announced for each division and an overall male and female lifter will be named as well.
The overall winners will receive a prize pack along with their medal.
To compete, contact Fair or LaManna by calling 270-393-3582 or emailing derick. fair@bgky.org or frank.lamanna@bgky.org, or visit bgky.org/bgpr/fitness.
The cost to compete before Dec. 6 is $30 for both events and $40 after Dec. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.