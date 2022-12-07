A hearing is scheduled to take place next week on attorney Dennie Hardin’s motion to withdraw from a case in which he represents a man charged in a 2019 homicide.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise has set a hearing for Dec. 13 to consider the motion in the case against Jeffrey Lee Smith, 50, of Bowling Green.
Smith is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm) in connection with the death of Smajo Miropija.
The 49-year-old Miropija was found dead Feb. 9, 2019, at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
After an investigation into the homicide by the Bowling Green Police Department, Smith and Antonio Wilson were arrested on multiple criminal charges.
Wilson went on to be convicted at trial earlier this year on a charge of complicity to commit murder and received a 35-year sentence.
Smith testified against Wilson at that trial, telling jurors under oath that Wilson offered him money to kill Miropija, the father of Wilson’s then-girlfriend.
Smith also testified that Wilson showed him Miropija’s workplace the night before the homicide and provided Smith with a truck to use to travel to Mega Transport on the day of the slaying.
During his time on the witness stand, Smith said that he and Miropija were involved in a lengthy fight and that Smith used a tire thumper against Miropija repeatedly to gain the upper hand.
Smith claimed that Wilson brought him back to Mega Transport later that day to burn Miropija’s body.
An autopsy determined that Miropija died from strangulation.
Wilson’s defense team pointed out during trial that Smith had made prior inconsistent statements to police regarding his involvement in Miropija’s death, as well as his sworn testimony at another court hearing prior to Wilson’s trial in which he denied killing Miropija or setting his body on fire.
At the 2021 hearing in which he denied killing Miropija, Smith said there was no deal in place promising him a reduced sentence in exchange for his cooperation with prosecutors in testifying against Wilson.
Hardin’s motion to withdraw, filed in July after Wilson had been sentenced, mentions a plea agreement that has been prepared for Smith.
Hardin said in his motion that Smith “is rejecting the plea deal and wants a trial against counsel’s advice.”
Grise set the hearing date during a pretrial conference Monday in Warren Circuit Court.
Smith’s case remains set for trial on Feb. 7.
