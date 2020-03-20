When Bowling Green attorney David Broderick sustained a concussion and injured his shin earlier this month during a trip to Colorado, that proved to be just the beginning of a host of health issues that resulted in his diagnosis this week with COVID-19.
Broderick confirmed Thursday that he testified positive for the virus. Reached Thursday afternoon by the Daily News, Broderick said was released from TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital earlier in the day after spending three days there in isolation.
"The good news is I've probably weathered the storm," Broderick said.
Warren County's first positive COVID-19 test was announced Wednesday by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during his daily news conference, in which he said a 73-year-old man – later learned to be Broderick – had contracted the viral respiratory illness.
A second confirmed case of the coronavirus in Warren County, this one involving an 80-year-old woman, was announced Thursday evening by state and local officials. The woman also is a Greenview patient, the hospital acknowledged Thursday.
Broderick said he believes he contracted the coronavirus while in Colorado.
In the days after his injury, Broderick experienced headaches and fatigue, but a chronic cough he had developed stayed with him when he returned to Kentucky, and that outlasted the effects of his concussion-related health problems beyond what had been initially perceived.
"I have not had a breathing issue, but I've had chest congestion and a temperature, substantial fatigue and a loss of appetite," said Broderick, adding that he lost 20 pounds in about 11 days.
Broderick checked into Greenview on Monday and underwent a CT scan for his chest, received intravenous medication and was treated in isolation.
Broderick said he and his wife are in isolation, and he was directed to remain isolated until 72 hours after his symptoms subside.
Broderick said his daughter, Taylor, an attorney at his law firm, is in isolation now at her home for a 14-day period.
"We've notified people and taken the appropriate steps," Broderick said. "The fortunate thing for me and other people is I haven't been around that much. I've been out of state and only been with my wife. ... Some of my law partners are in the same isolation and we're taking all the steps we should take."
The attorney said he went public with his diagnosis to encourage people to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government leaders encouraging social distancing in order to contain the spread of the virus.
"I'm hoping our state will get to a situation where we can do mass testing," Broderick said. "I think we have an awful lot of people working very hard to get these things done. ... When you see politicians and the doctors on the TV stations, what they're saying is correct. You have to be cautious and the way to not have this thing spread is to follow those directions."
A Bowling Green native who attained his law degree from the University of Louisville in 1972, Broderick has taken on a number of high-profile cases in his career, perhaps most notably including his successful defense of Lucas Goodrum at his trial for murder and other charges in the 2003 death of Western Kentucky University student Katie Autry.
Broderick is also master commissioner for Warren County.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday afternoon that Kentucky's total confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to at least 47, and that state has seen a second death connected to the outbreak – a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County.
The state's 47 confirmed cases are in Jefferson, Fayette, Harrison, Franklin, Bourbon, Clark, Montgomery, Kenton, Warren, Henderson, Christian, Daviess, Pulaski and Lyon counties.
“With more labs on board for testing, we were prepared for the number of cases to rise," Barren River District Health Department Director Matthew L. Hunt said in a Thursday evening news release. "This increase reinforces the need to follow Governor Beshear’s recommendation for Kentuckians to avoid gatherings both large and small.”
As of Thursday afternoon, at least 639 people have been tested in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health. A color-coded map on the KDPH's COVID-19 information website – govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 – includes Warren, Barren, Allen, Simpson, Logan, Edmonson and Hart counties among counties where between one and 15 people have been tested for the virus to date. Butler, Metcalfe and Monroe show zero tests have been performed there.
Local health officials are working with KDPH to trace the recent histories of both local patients in an effort to determine who else might have been exposed to the virus.
Kind of strange that 2 people "love" this report and 5 think it's funny. Do you "love" the fact that someone is sick? Or do you "love" that appropriate action is being taken? As for the "funny" responses, I'd like to know what that's all about. Sadism?
I am going to give 2 that used love as meaning they are sending their love. The laughing emojis I can not give any explanation for. Stupid is as stupid does!
