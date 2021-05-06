The attorney representing the estate of a Glasgow man who died in police custody has filed a response to a motion looking to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the officers involved.
Jeremy Marr, 35, of Glasgow, died April 14, 2020, shortly after the Glasgow Police Department encountered him while responding to a call of a person who had entered unlawfully into a residence on Cleveland Avenue.
Marr’s widow, Joanna Marr, who is administrator of his estate, brought a wrongful death lawsuit against three GPD officers – Guy Turcotte, Hayden Phillips and Cameron Murrell – that accused them of using excessive force in an attempt to subdue Marr.
The lawsuit was filed in March in U.S. District Court by attorney David Broderick.
The GPD and city of Glasgow are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, which also features allegations of negligence, battery, cruel and unusual punishment and negligent hiring, supervision and training.
Police body camera footage of the encounter shows Marr with police outside the residence, saying that people were after him and out to kill him and informing police that he had a knife he was willing to give to officers.
Marr is told by police not to take the knife out of his pocket and later told by an officer to sit on the bumper of his police cruiser.
Later in the video, an officer grabs Marr by the neck of his jacket and turns him around to face the bumper of the cruiser.
Officers attempt to handcuff Marr, who is taken down to the ground. A stun gun is deployed multiple times on Marr’s back while he is prone on his stomach.
The lawsuit said police used a knee strike against Marr, and he became unresponsive within a few minutes. He was taken to the T.J. Samson Community Hospital emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
In April, attorneys Tom Kerrick and Matthew Cook filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the officers acted appropriately in response to Marr’s actions and that the lawsuit failed to establish any violations of Marr’s constitutional rights.
The motion from Kerrick and Cook pointed to rulings from seven prior lawsuits heard by federal courts that they said showed that the conduct of the Glasgow officers cannot be found by law to be objectively unreasonable.
Kentucky State Police investigated the incident and brought its findings to a special prosecutor, who concluded there was no credible evidence that the officers involved in Marr’s arrest caused his death.
The Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner ruled that Marr’s death was caused by “agitated/excited delirium complicating acute methamphetamine intoxication during the process of law enforcement arrest.”
A report from the medical examiner’s office noted an absence of lethal trauma and found Marr had meth in his system.
Broderick filed a response to the motion to dismiss Monday that characterized Marr’s death as an “execution” by the GPD officers that “took less than five minutes.”
“While the GPD policemen were on the scene, there was never a time that Marr posed a threat to anyone in the vicinity of the incident,” Broderick’s reply said.
Marr was hit “upwards of 10 times” with a stun gun and two officers were holding down Marr’s wrists and legs while yelling commands to not move and to put his hands behind his back, court filings said.
Broderick’s response said the officers can be held liable if the use of force can be established in court as excessive.
He then argued that the cases cited by Kerrick and Cook feature facts that distinguish them from what occurred during Marr’s police encounter.
Broderick pointed to a prior ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, which hears cases appealed from Kentucky federal courts, establishing a person has a right to be free from having a stun gun used on them when they are already detained or are not actively resisting arrest.
The response then pointed to eight cases that Broderick used to show that Marr’s rights were violated.
“In this matter, Marr was not brandishing a weapon, was not belligerent or verbally resistant, was subdued and restrained on the ground by three GPD policemen, while the same GPD policemen were kneeing him and ordering him to put his hands behind his back and not to move,” Broderick’s filing said.
Broderick also argued the claims against the city of Glasgow for failing to train its officers should stand, saying that it was “abhorrently unreasonable” that officers sent to investigate an allegation of a non-violent offense would not be trained on the reasonableness of the use of force while making “what should have been a routine seizure for investigative purposes.”
