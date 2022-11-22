Frankfort’s legal community is making inroads into Bowling Green, with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office dedicating a Bowling Green satellite facility Monday.
Located downtown in Stadium Park Plaza in the former site of WellCare, the satellite office is one of a number across the state that have been opened or will soon be dedicated.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at Monday’s dedication ceremony that the local office reflects efforts by the attorney general to expand its presence across the state.
“With this new office, we want to provide a meaningful experience for the citizens of Warren County and in this region,” Cameron said. “It will allow us to attract new talent that doesn’t necessarily want to travel to Frankfort, and it will allow us to keep some of the region’s best and brightest in this area as well.”
Satellite offices are either active or planned for operation in Covington, Louisville, Prestonsburg and London.
The presence of the state attorney general’s office here will enable it to work more closely with local law enforcement and prosecutors, Cameron said.
In addition to allowing local attorneys to work with the state office minus the commute to Frankfort, state officials hope the Bowling Green field office can offer ease of access for people who need the services of the attorney general’s office, whether to file consumer complaints or other matters.
“It’s going to be a more direct method for Kentuckians in this region to get help with things like reporting a lemon car, inquiring about the rising cost of utilities or filing a complaint against a company that failed to deliver the home remodel they might have promised,” Cameron said.
Ky. Rep.-elect Kevin Jackson said the satellite office will leave Bowling Green well-positioned to address public safety concerns.
“I’ve got four little grandkids, and I want this to continue to be the place I grew up in many years ago for my grandkids,” Jackson, R-Bowling Green, said. “We want to keep this a safe community and what Attorney General Cameron is doing with opening this office here in Bowling Green is only going to enhance my desire to keep this a safe community.”
Among the local attorneys who will be working in the Bowling Green field office are Clint Willis, a former commonwealth’s attorney for Allen and Simpson counties who is involved now with civil cases worked by the attorney general’s office.
Retiring Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson will join the state attorney general’s office in January, working in the Bowling Green site in the office of special prosecutions.
Willis said the Bowling Green field office will lessen the difficulty residents can sometimes encounter when seeking help on an important issue.
“When you’re dealing with state government, if you start calling up Frankfort, there’s times you just don’t know who to contact or how to even get started,” Willis said. “If your priority is in this area, you won’t have to worry about dealing with somebody who doesn’t know where Allen County is or where Edmonson County is.”