The lawyer for the alleged gunman in the deadly 2017 robbery of La Placita market has requested the suppression of the suspect’s statements during a police interview the following year.
Federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf filed the suppression motion on behalf of Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, 30, of Nashville, on Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Reyes-Martinez is charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence, murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.
Authorities believe Reyes-Martinez shot and killed Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, during a robbery at the Morgantown Road store March 17, 2017.
Wendelsdorf’s motion focuses on a Sept. 27, 2018, interview conducted by Bowling Green Police Department detectives and an FBI agent at a Kansas prison.
The interrogation lasted roughly four hours and was recorded on video.
Wendelsdorf argues that Reyes-Martinez wasn’t advised of his rights until six minutes into the interview, at which point he had made incriminating statements to detectives.
After being advised of his rights, Reyes-Martinez agreed to talk to police, and questioning continued for about an hour until he declined to answer further questions and invoked his right to an attorney.
When detectives asked Reyes-Martinez if he wanted a lawyer, he reiterated his demand, according to the motion.
“Despite this clear invocation of the right to counsel and the acknowledgment of the interrogators that (Reyes-Martinez) had unequivocally invoked the right to counsel, questioning continued without counsel present for over 21/2 hours,” Wendelsdorf said in his motion, which requests an evidentiary hearing.
The continued questioning resulted in Reyes-Martinez making further incriminating statements, Wendelsdorf argues.
In a separate motion filed Friday, Wendelsdorf challenges the legality of Reyes-Martinez’s arrest May 30, 2017, in Kansas.
That filing said Reyes-Martinez and a passenger in his vehicle were stopped by a Kansas Highway Patrol officer for an equipment violation – a crack in the vehicle’s windshield. The officer issued a warning and gave the driver’s licenses and vehicle registration back to Reyes-Martinez.
Wendelsdorf argues that Reyes-Martinez believed he was free to leave, but the officer asked to search the car, was given consent via the occupants nodding their heads, and found a handgun and ammunition hidden in the vehicle.
“The officer, by his own admission, exceeded the time needed to handle the matter for which the stop was made,” Wendelsdorf said in the motion. “The matter was completed, a warning issued, the defendant was told nothing more was needed, and he prepared to leave. Nonetheless, the officer prolonged the stop.”
The officer noted in his report that Reyes-Martinez and his passenger understood English, which Wendelsdorf claims is a “dubious statement” given that Reyes-Martinez had needed a Spanish interpreter for all court proceedings and all meetings with his attorney.
Five people are charged with crimes stemming from the incident at La Placita. One person has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.
The defendants are part of a group of 13 people who have been charged with taking part in numerous robberies of primarily Hispanic-owned businesses.
