The attorney for a Bowling Green man accused of murder in a deadly shooting claims his client should be immune from prosecution because he acted in self-defense.
Pedro Alfaro, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Kevin Morris, 20, of Bowling Green, who was shot Sept. 8 in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments on Fields Drive.
Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson, acknowledged in a recent court filing that Alfaro shot Morris but said the criminal case should be dismissed on the grounds that Alfaro was the target of a robbery by Morris and a juvenile and fired the gun in response to being assaulted.
Simpson filed a motion to dismiss the case Feb. 1.
In his filing, Simpson said Alfaro is protected by the state law commonly known as the Stand Your Ground Law, which holds that a person who is attacked in a place where they have a right to be and is not breaking any laws has no duty to retreat and has the right to use deadly force if they reasonably believe it’s necessary to prevent death or serious injury to themselves or others or to prevent the commission of a violent crime.
Court records and prior testimony show Alfaro drove Morris and the juvenile, identified in filings as E.H., to Campus Pointe on the night of the shooting.
Simpson said in his motion that Morris and E.H. became aggressive to Alfaro during the trip and that Alfaro was aware that Morris was known to carry a gun and was accused of assault in a separate shooting.
As the car approached the apartment complex, Morris and E.H. attempted to rob Alfaro and wrest his gun away from him, which led to the shooting, Simpson said.
E.H. fled from the scene after the shooting and was later located by the Bowling Green Police Department for an interview.
Simpson said in his motion that BGPD Detective Matthew Irvin provided “very misleading” testimony about the events surrounding the shooting when the detective appeared at the preliminary hearing for the case last year, with the attorney being apprised of additional information after the hearing by the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
“The truth is that (Morris) and E.H. were actively engaged in robbing the defendant,” Simpson said in his motion. “While E.H. and Kevin Morris were in (Alfaro’s) vehicle, E.H. passed his phone back to Kevin Morris, acting like a girl had just texted him. In actuality, he had drafted a text on his phone saying that (Alfaro) had a gun on his lap, and they should take it from him.”
Simpson’s motion said E.H. told police that Morris choked and grabbed Alfaro while the juvenile attempted to take the firearm, and went on to acknowledge that he and Morris had taken part in a prior robbery in which a firearm was stolen.
Morris was outside the vehicle when the shooting took place, and Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Tres Miller has argued in prior hearings that Morris posed no threat to Alfaro in that moment.
Simpson, though, said that Alfaro believed deadly force was necessary.
“As previously stated, E.H. and Kevin Morris assaulted, and were actively robbing, Mr. Alfaro,” Simpson said in his motion. “Not only were they committing a felony offense using deadly force, but Mr. Alfaro, according to E.H., was being ‘choked out.’ The defendant feared for his life and, by statute, he had no duty to retreat.”
At a pretrial conference Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court, Warren Circuit Judge John Grise gave Miller two weeks to file a response to Simpson’s motion and told the attorneys to prepare for a hearing next month on the issue.
