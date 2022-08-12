A Bowling Green man whose testimony earlier this year in a murder case helped secure a conviction against his co-defendant may be losing his attorney.
Jeffrey Lee Smith, 49, is set to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court in a criminal case charging him with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm).
Smith is accused of — and admitted months ago from the witness stand — killing Smajo Miropija, 49, who was found dead Feb. 8, 2019, at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
In March, Smith testified against Antonio Wilson at Wilson's trial, resulting in a conviction against Wilson on a count of murder by complicity and a 35-year prison sentence.
Smith has been represented by attorney Dennie Hardin.
When Smith last appeared in court in May, Hardin said he would be meeting with Smith to go over a potential plea agreement to resolve the criminal case.
On July 28, however, Hardin filed a motion to withdraw from the case, saying that "(Smith) is rejecting the plea deal and wants a trial against counsel's advice."
At Wilson's trial, Smith testified that Wilson enlisted him to kill Miropija, who was the father of Wilson's then-girlfriend.
Smith said Wilson had related to him about getting into a fight with Miropija a few days earlier, testifying that he was offered $10,000 and a new truck by Wilson to kill Miropija.
Smith testified that Wilson drove him to Mega Transport the night before the slaying and that Wilson provided him with a truck on the morning of the incident for him to drive to Mega Transport to carry out the killing.
According to Smith, he and Miropija got into a drawn-out fight at Mega Transport that ended when Smith was able to grab a nearby tire thumper and strike Miropija repeatedly with it.
Smith said he did not know Miropija and had never met him before the slaying.
Smith testified that he and Wilson traveled together to Mega Transport later in the day to burn Miropija's body, and that he was later given about $2,000 by Wilson, who has maintained his innocence.
Police recovered Smith's DNA from the crime scene.
During the trial, Wilson's defense team, led by attorney Rob Eggert, attempted to poke holes into Smith's credibility, bringing out prior inconsistent statements Smith made to police about his involvement in the crime.
Smith acknowledged changing his story when police confronted him with information that surveillance video footage captured him going into Mega Transport alone on the morning of the homicide.
While Miropija's cause of death was listed as asphyxiation by strangulation, and an extension cord was found wrapped around Miropija's neck, Smith was unable to recall choking Miropija.
Smith acknowledged causing Miropija's death while testifying against Wilson at trial, but had given prior sworn testimony at a 2021 pretrial hearing in which he denied killing Miropija or burning his body.
That earlier testimony came during a hearing in which Smith was questioned about whether he expected any leniency in his criminal case in exchange for his testimony against Wilson.
Smith said at the time that he was hoping to get a lesser sentence and also testified that he had struck Miropija with a billy club.
“It’s impossible to know when you’re lying and when you’re telling the truth, right?” Eggert asked Smith during a lengthy cross-examination in March at Wilson's trial.
“It’s not impossible, but I would say difficult,” Smith responded, at which point Eggert ended his questioning.