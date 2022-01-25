One of Bowling Green’s highest-profile attorneys is now trying her hand at politics.
Flora Templeton Stuart, who has practiced law for 46 years and made a name as a specialist in personal injury cases, filed Monday to run for the fourth district magistrate seat on Warren Fiscal Court.
“I think I have a lot to offer,” Stuart said. “I will be accessible, and I will let people know who their magistrate is. I love meeting people, so I’m looking forward to knocking on doors in the campaign.”
A Democrat, Stuart will be running in the May primary election against Terry Hendrick, who is water treatment plant supervisor for Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and chairman of the Gott Volunteer Fire Department board of directors. On the Republican side, incumbent fourth district magistrate Rex McWhorter is seeking his third term in office and is being challenged by Daily News General Manager Joe Imel.
Stuart isn’t a political novice, having run unsuccessfully for Bowling Green City Commission in the past before moving into the county.
Seeking the $39,000-a-year magistrate job is a natural fit, Stuart said.
She pointed to her experience as a single mother building a law practice and to her involvement in nonprofits and civic groups as good training for a seat on fiscal court.
“I haven’t just given money to nonprofits,” Stuart said. “I’ve been part of those organizations, trying to make a difference in the community. This (the magistrate position) is another way I can do even more to make our community better.”
Although a registered Democrat, Stuart praised the work of Republican Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who is retiring at the end of the year after nearly 30 years in office.
“I’ve been really impressed with Judge Buchanon,” she said. “He has been an amazing county judge who has done a lot for Warren County.”
Stuart spelled out some of her priorities in a news release, mentioning high-speed internet, roads, high-paying jobs and recycling as items she will work on if elected.
“I’m a Democrat, but I don’t see this as a partisan race,” she said. “You’re representing all the people. I like to draw my ideas from both sides.”
Another Democrat who is a newcomer to local politics, Keith Evanoff, also threw his hat in the ring in the final days before Tuesday’s filing deadline, filing to run for judge-executive.
Retired after 33 years with IBM in Lexington, Evanoff has lived and farmed in the Richardsville area for nearly 16 years. He is the only Democrat to file for judge-executive.
On the Republican side, current first district Magistrate Doug Gorman has filed for judge-executive along with Joanna Jones and Jack Wright.
Evanoff, 68, calls himself a moderate Democrat and said he simply wants to see a competitive race for the $120,000-a-year judge-executive job.
“I just want somebody who’ll be in the race from May to November,” he said. “I don’t want it to be a shoo-in in November.”
A project manager during his days with IBM, Evanoff said his experience working with budgets and dealing with contractors will be assets if he is in the role of the county government’s chief executive.
Like Stuart, Evanoff would like to continue the rollout of high-speed internet throughout the county.
Among his other priorities: finding adequate resources for the county’s volunteer fire departments, working to incorporate immigrants and refugees into the community, and continuing to ensure that those affected by the December tornadoes have the resources they need.
Unless someone filed for the office late Tuesday, Evanoff will be the lone Democrat candidate for judge-executive in the May primary.
The races for the six magistrate seats had attracted a good bit of interest going into the final day for filing.
Countywide, Stuart was the 20th person to file to run for magistrate. Filings on Tuesday were not available at press time.
