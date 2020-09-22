A man accused of human trafficking in Bowling Green appeared for a hearing Monday in his court case, and his attorney said he anticipated the case would go to trial.
Shawn Floyd, 55, of Indianapolis, is charged with 12 counts of human trafficking (victim less than 18 years of age).
The allegations stem from a trip to Bowling Green last year in which a group of children were brought to sell candy.
Floyd was described in an arrest citation as the operator of Youth in Action, which online records show is a for-profit Indiana corporation established in 2007, with Floyd as its president.
Attorney Brian Lowder, who represents Floyd, has said the candy sales were part of an outreach program with at-risk children, who earn a portion of the sales.
Floyd had also obtained solicitor permits ahead of the trip to Bowling Green, Lowder has said.
Law enforcement claim, however, that the children were forced into working July 11-12, 2019, in extreme heat and were housed in a single hotel room.
After an investigation, Floyd was arrested July 12, 2019, by the Bowling Green Police Department on 12 misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
“He failed and refused to exercise reasonable diligence to prevent a child from being neglected,” Floyd’s arrest citation said, going on to detail allegations that he made children work about 10 hours outside while the heat index was in triple digits, had 15 people sleeping in one hotel room and allowed children to go up to 10 hours without eating.
A human trafficking investigator from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office was notified of Floyd’s arrest last year shortly after it occurred.
A grand jury returned the more serious felony counts of human trafficking in January after hearing testimony from an investigator with Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations.
At Monday’s hearing in Warren Circuit Court, held via video conferencing, Lowder said he had received discovery evidence from the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office but had not gotten a plea offer.
“I anticipate this (case) is one we’ll have to set for trial,” Lowder said.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set a pretrial conference for Nov. 2, saying he expects that to be the final pretrial conference in the case.
“If you don’t come to a resolution by then, we’ll set a trial at that time,” Grise said during the hearing.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
