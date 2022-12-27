Russellville attorney Stewart Wheeler was placed on probation for five years Thursday, resolving a criminal case involving accusations that the attorney, whose law license has been suspended, misused funds meant for clients.
Wheeler, 68, had entered an Alford plea earlier this month in Logan Circuit Court to two counts of theft by unlawful taking (greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000), agreeing with prosecutors to a plea offer reducing one of the counts from a more severe charge of theft by unlawful taking (greater than $10,000).
Wheeler faced up to 15 years in prison had he been convicted as charged.
In an Alford plea, a defendant denies wrongdoing while acknowledging that enough evidence exists for a jury to return a guilty verdict.
Wheeler was indicted in March by a grand jury following an investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, and his license to practice law was suspended by the Kentucky Supreme Court after the court learned he was under criminal investigation.
The court’s order suspending Wheeler’s license contained allegations that he used cashier’s checks to “siphon funds from accounts” and restricted him from handling any client funds in escrow accounts belonging to him or his Russellville-based law firm.
The order noted that Wheeler “conceded some guilt” but that he also denied maliciously committing any wrongdoing and that he was taking steps to “rectify his admitted mishandling of funds.”
Wheeler’s attorney, Travis Lock, said in a text message that Wheeler did not intend to permanently deprive the named victim of the money he used.
“Mr. Wheeler repaid the funds long ago and actually overpaid the alleged victim to the tune of more than $12,000,” Lock said. “He is glad to have this matter behind him so that he can move on with the next chapter of his life.”
According to court records, Wheeler was accused of withdrawing funds from a testamentary trust that he established in 2018 the name of the late Margie Gibbs that was meant to provide for her disabled great-grandchild’s health and educational needs.
In an August filing, special prosecutor Eric Finke with the state attorney general’s office said that Wheeler withdrew $14,000 from the trust on July 17, 2019, without a court order or other supporting documentation.
The money was transferred to an escrow account in Wheeler’s name and used for “two large American Express payments paid out from the escrow,” according to court records.
A second withdrawal of $6,000 was alleged to have occurred from the trust on July 24, 2019, with the funds going into the Wheeler and Wheeler Law Firm’s escrow account toward a payment to Ashley Furniture, records show.
“In the two withdrawals made on the Margie Gibbs Trust that embody this indictment, both are indicative of a common ‘emergency fund’ or source of income for the defendant’s expenses, relied upon more than once,” Finke said in a notice of evidence filed Aug. 31.