Two people accused of taking part in what authorities describe as a murder for hire in Franklin have each been appointed a second attorney to join their respective defense teams.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers entered an order Wednesday granting the motion to appoint additional attorneys for Freddy Manuel Gonzalez and Xavior Caine Posey, who are both charged in federal court with murder for hire in connection with the Dec. 30 shooting death of Brian Russell at his home in Franklin.
Stivers appointed attorney Brian Butler to represent Gonzalez alongside Patrick Bouldin, his previously appointed federal public defender.
Attorney Patrick Nash was appointed as a second lawyer for Posey, representing him with attorney Kyle Bumgarner.
Bouldin and Bumgarner had previously filed motions on behalf of their clients for what is termed "learned counsel," or attorneys with knowledge and experience that can be applied to capital criminal cases.
Butler is a Louisville-based attorney who has defended clients in previous capital cases, including the 2017 La Placita robbery and murder in Bowling Green, and Nash is based in Lexington and has many years of experience representing high-profile defendants in complex criminal cases.
As a federal offense, murder for hire is punishable by either the death penalty or life in prison.
The decision to pursue the death penalty would be made by the U.S. Attorney General.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky alleges that Gonzalez and Posey discussed a plot over text messages to kill Russell on Dec. 29-30, and Gonzalez offered to pay Posey to commit the slaying.
A criminal complaint filed in April said Gonzalez had dated Russell's ex-wife, Miranda Russell, on and off during 2020.
The complaint said that Miranda Russell ended the relationship with Gonzalez on Dec. 15 and became involved again with Brian Russell.
“In the weeks leading up to the murder, Brian told multiple co-workers that Gonzalez threatened to kill him,” said the complaint, filed by Special Agent Bradley Brown of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “One such incident involved Gonzalez threatening Brian in person with a gun.”
The complaint said that Posey and Gonzalez worked together at Kentucky Downs in the cafe, and that Posey sent Gonzalez an invitation Dec. 21 to join the mobile payment service CashApp.
The night before the shooting, Gonzalez and Posey exchanged a series of text messages that federal prosecutors allege included a discussion of the shooting.
Surveillance video footage from a neighbor of Brian Russell’s shows a truck dropping off a person at Greenlawn Cemetery, which leads up to Brian Russell’s back yard, at 5:27 a.m. Dec. 30.
The truck picks up the person at 5:48 a.m., turns toward Brian Russell’s house and speeds away a short time later, according to the complaint.
Analysis of cell tower data revealed that Posey's phone was in the Franklin coverage area from 5:07 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Dec. 30, the criminal complaint said.
The Franklin Police Department responded to a shots fired call and found Brian Russell lying on the floor with three gunshot wounds. Police recovered three spent .380-caliber shell casings and a .380-caliber bullet from the scene, records show.
Gonzalez spoke with FPD detectives Dec. 31, during which he acknowledged knowing Brian Russell and having previously dated Miranda Russell.
“Gonzalez stated that he and Brian did not like each other,” Brown said in the complaint. “Gonzalez acknowledged that he knew where Brian lived and had been there once, but he denied having anything to do with the murder.”
On Jan. 4, police found a tracking device on Miranda Russell’s vehicle, and Gonzalez provided a statement to police the next day in which he claimed to have placed the device on her car to see if she was being faithful in their relationship, according to the complaint.
Gonzalez was arrested the next day on a charge of first-degree stalking related to the tracking device. A grand jury in Simpson County later indicted him on the stalking charge, and that case remains pending in Simpson Circuit Court.
According to the federal criminal complaint, Gonzalez made a recorded phone call Jan. 6 from Simpson County Detention Center to someone who he instructed to get a message to Posey to say "all they talked about was cleaning the cafe."
Posey was arrested Jan. 9 on unrelated warrants. Questioned about Russell's death, Posey said he was in Bowling Green on the night of the shooting, the complaint said.