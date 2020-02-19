A judge will determine how much testimony a firearms expert will be allowed to give in a case involving a deadly Bowling Green shooting from 2017.
Jason McGee, the court-appointed attorney for Vincent Ficklin, has filed a motion to limit the conclusions of Kentucky State Police Specialist Stephen Hughes, a firearms expert, regarding cartridge casings recovered from the West 15th Avenue address where Timothy Massey was found dead and from the site of a shooting in Simpson County that occurred shortly before Massey died.
Massey, 41, is believed to have been shot Feb. 10, 2017. His body was discovered by authorities two days later.
Ficklin, 48, of Franklin, is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in Massey's death. He has pleaded not guilty, with his case set for trial in June.
Ficklin is also charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment in a Feb. 9, 2017, incident in Simpson County in which Christine Crowder was wounded by someone who fired a gun into the truck in which she was sitting.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise on Monday scheduled a hearing March 18 to hear McGee's motion.
McGee noted that 9 mm cartridge casings recovered from both scenes were analyzed by KSP Crime Lab experts, with Hughes concluding the casings matched.
McGee believes prosecutors will attempt to elicit testimony from Hughes that the match means the casings were fired from the same handgun "to a practical certainty."
Police were unable to recover a firearm in either investigation, though, and McGee argues that, without having an available firearm for comparison, a forensic analyst cannot conclude to a reasonable degree of scientific certainty that both casings were fired from one handgun to the exclusion of all other firearms.
Without no recovered firearm, McGee is seeking to limit Hughes' conclusion to testimony that he cannot exclude the possibility that the rounds were fired from the same pistol.
McGee centers his argument on the science of firearms and toolmark identification, in which forensic analysis of ammunition is used to determine whether it was fired by a particular firearm.
McGee said the practice has been criticized by the National Research Council and the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology for lacking definite guidelines, meaning an analyst's conclusions can be subjective based on their training and experience, leaving open the possibility for conclusions tainted by individual bias.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney James Simpson, in his response filed in September, argued that Hughes' ballistics testimony is admissible and should not be limited in a way that places less emphasis on his conclusions.
Simpson argued that Hughes' findings can be properly challenged through cross-examination and through testimony from other experts.
