Attorneys on Wednesday made opening statements in the trial of a Smiths Grove man accused of multiple crimes in connection with a 2019 homicide, offering competing visions of what the evidence would prove.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 42, is on trial in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Wilson is accused of engaging with Jeffery Smith in a conspiracy to kill Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green, who was beaten and choked at his business, Mega Transport on Porter Pike, on Feb. 8, 2019.
His badly burned body was found there on that day by his brother, Arif Miropjia.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron told jurors during his opening statement that the death investigation was a “long and winding road,” and that a combination of video surveillance footage, cellphone records and witness statements would link Wilson to Miropija’s death.
“You will not see faces (in the videos), but these unique vehicles will be put in context throughout to corroborate the statements you will hear in testimony,” Cohron said in his opening statement.
Cohron said Miropija’s daughter, Selma Miropija, had been Wilson’s girlfriend at the time of the homicide, and her father didn’t approve of the relationship.
Cohron said evidence would show that surveillance camera footage from a neighboring business would depict a red Ford F-150 arrive at Mega Transport on the morning of the homicide, shortly after video footage from another business on Louisville Road shows someone get out of a black car and into the truck, which police learned Smajo Miropija had parked there and had advertised for sale.
The Ford would be tracked by police on the day of the homicide through footage retrieved from other businesses along Louisville Road and Porter Pike.
During the death investigation, police learned Selma Miropija called a cellphone belonging to Wilson several times on the morning her father was killed, but no contact was made.
His daughter also recounted a physical confrontation that she told police occurred between her father and Wilson a few days before the homicide. “Selma will tell you, after the fight, Antonio Wilson told her, ‘I’m not through with your dad,’ ” Cohron said.
Detectives learned Wilson was known to drive a black Cadillac, and one detective attempting to contact Wilson saw a black Toyota Camry at his mother’s house, similar to a Camry seen in surveillance videos.
Cohron said Wilson was stopped by police for speeding May 9, 2019, after police learned he was in a relationship with Selma Miropija.
Officers asked Wilson, who was driving a rental car, to come to BGPD headquarters, but Wilson offered to arrive later, telling police he had a bad night because his girlfriend’s father had been killed and his home had been burglarized, Cohron said.
The next day, police located the black Toyota Camry, driven by Wilson’s mother, and efforts to get Wilson to talk with police were unsuccessful.
Police later learned that Wilson bought a plane ticket to the Philippines.
“As Selma Miropija is grieving the death of her father, her boyfriend, Antonio Wilson, flees the country,” Cohron said.
The investigation developed following the arrest of Jessica McKinney on Feb. 13, 2019, on an unrelated warrant, Cohron said.
McKinney claimed to police she had knowledge about a homicide and confided that she got to know Wilson through Smith, who worked at EZ Money Liquors near the laundromat where she worked at the time, had visited Wilson’s house and saw him at Smith’s workplace on the afternoon Smajo Miropija was killed.
McKinney will claim that she saw Smith that same afternoon with a tooth missing and a spot on the back of his head that she had not seen before, and that Smith appeared familiar with the death when she read a news story about it aloud a few days later, Cohron said.
Smith is charged with murder and other counts in Smajo Miropija’s death, and Cohron said he will be called as a witness.
Smith has pleaded not guilty to all counts, and Cohron said Smith has not been given a plea offer and and has not been promised anything in exchange for his testimony.
Kentucky State Police arrested Smith on Feb. 26, 2019, at a roadblock for unrelated offenses, and law enforcement interviewed his girlfriend, who claimed to have overheard a conversation between Wilson and Smith in which Wilson sought to hire Smith as “muscle to rough someone up,” according to Cohron.
“Jeff will tell you he got $2,000 from Antonio Wilson and he will tell you he had the promise of more money and a pickup truck as payment,” Cohron said.
Wilson’s attorney, Rob Eggert, said the evidence will show Wilson is innocent of any wrongdoing and did not pay “a thin dime” to Smith, who Eggert faulted for Miropija’s death.
“Antonio Wilson is a fall guy, a patsy, a mark set up by the real killer and others,” Eggert said.
Eggert said evidence will show Smith boasted about the slaying to others and told McKinney he would not let the police take him alive.
When police interviewed Smith in custody, he lied about his involvement in the incident, Eggert said.
“He lied, lied and lied some more,” Eggert said. “He went from (saying) he wasn’t there, to (saying) Smajo attacked him, to ‘maybe I’m the killer, but Tony had me do it.’ “
Eggert also said evidence would show Smajo Miropija and his daughter had a rocky relationship beyond her involvement with Wilson, saying during his opening statement that text messages Selma Miropija sent to her sister would reveal that she worried her father would report her for fraud and that she would not care if he died.
Video surveillance footage retrieved by police would not establish Wilson’s involvement because the footage doesn’t do enough to show how the vehicles are connected to Miropija’s death and does not show who is driving any of the vehicles.
Eggert said Wilson showed “terrible judgment” in flying to the Philippines, where a cousin lived.
“But he did it for two reasons – one, he was afraid he was going to be falsely accused, which he was, and two, he was afraid he was going to be next in line,” Eggert said. “You’ve got suspicion, but you won’t have proof beyond a reasonable doubt because (Wilson) didn’t kill the man.”
