Jurors heard opening statements Wednesday morning at the trial of Tracy Boyd, who is charged in connection with two drug-related deaths.
Boyd, 53, is on trial in Warren Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.
Prosecutors are seeking to hold him responsible for the deaths of Joshua Kinkade, 32, and Matthew Dobring, 38.
Kinkade was found dead Nov. 22, 2019, at a Parkhurst Drive residence, while Dobring was found dead Nov. 24, 2019, at a Louisville residence.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Turner said during his opening statement that the evidence will show that Boyd sold drugs with the help of co-defendants Stephanie Silvano and Scott Bernauer.
Turner said Silvano told detectives investigating Kinkade's death that she bought heroin from a man she knew as "C," who police would later identify as Boyd.
"She also identifies Bernauer as basically being 'C's' errand boy," Turner said.
Turner said jurors were likely to hear testimony from people involved in drug use who the prosecutor said could be tied to Boyd, as well as from law enforcement officers whose investigation, based in part on information from Silvano, led them to arrest Boyd.
Silvano reportedly told police that she was aware "C" dealt drugs out of an apartment on Old Morgantown Road.
Boyd denied knowledge of any drug trafficking during a police interview, Turner said.
"(Boyd) took precautions to avoid being caught and he was moving substantial quantities of drugs from (the) apartment and brought others into his operation," Turner said.
Boyd's attorney, Alan Simpson, said in his opening statement that jurors should question the credibility of the testimony from Silvano and Bernauer.
Both co-defendants have pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide in connection with Kinkade's death, while Silvano has also pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and Bernauer has pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
They await sentencing in their cases.
"Both of them will say and do anything to try to deflect the blame and get themselves out of trouble," Simpson said.
Boyd was identified as a suspect by police who "got in a hurry" to find out who was behind the deaths of Kinkade and Dobring, said Simpson, who told jurors that police did not make any undercover drug purchases involving Boyd or have any recordings of Boyd mentioning drug activity.
"There is no smoking gun that the commonwealth so desperately needs," Simpson said.
Five months before the two deaths, Silvano was arrested by police on drug trafficking charges after acting on tips they had previously received and performing surveillance outside her residence.
Large quantities of drugs and several guns were found at Silvano's residence after police executed a search warrant, and Simpson said police performed a "textbook" investigation in arresting Silvano.
The day after Dobring's death, police received a tip through South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers implicating another person, Ben Deboer, in the overdoses, but police did not interview him until March, 2020, and he denied involvement, Simpson said.
Evidence will also reveal conflicting information in which another source is named as the supply for Silvano's fentanyl and that Boyd reportedly "never touched" the drug, according to Simpson.
"The evidence will be clear, these two families (of the victims) suffered a great loss, and it's sad because they're never going to know where the drugs came from," Simpson said.
The first witnesses to testify Wednesday morning were Dr. Darius Arabadjief and Dr. Ashley Mathew, forensic pathologists with the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner.
Arabadjief performed Kinkade's autopsy and testified that Kinkade died of acute drug intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl, opiates and methamphetamine.
A toxicology report showed the presence of lethal amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Kinkade's system.
Mathew, who performed Dobring's autopsy, said his death was caused by methamphetamine/amphetamine/fentanyl intoxication.
Toxicology showed lethal doses of meth and fentanyl in Dobring's system, including a reported 1,234 nanograms per millileter of meth, more than 10 times the amount found in Kinkade's system, which also represented a lethal dose.
Mathew said Dobring's autopsy showed evidence of a heart attack, but she testified she did not believe that the heart attack caused his death.
Morphine, which could have been metabolized heroin, was found in Dobring's urine, Mathew said.
