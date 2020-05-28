The defense team for a convicted sex offender recently accused of accessing child pornography has renewed its request to have the Simpson County man released on bond.
Barret Lawrence, 37, of Franklin, is in Warren County Regional Jail on charges of receiving and accessing child pornography, attempted receipt of child pornography and accessing with intent to view child pornography, for which he was arrested May 11.
At a detention hearing earlier this month in U.S. District Court, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl ordered Lawrence to remain in custody, finding that there were no conditions he could impose to ensure the community's safety if Lawrence were to be freed on bond.
On Wednesday, attorneys William Butler Jr. and Ashley Witte Dawson, who represent Lawrence, filed a motion to reconsider the detention order, arguing that Lawrence's father can act as a third-party custodian for Lawrence.
A pretrial services report noted that Lawrence's mother was an unsuitable custodian for Lawrence due to her long hours away from home as a nurse and the home's internet access and proximity to children.
Lawrence's attorneys argued that they were not aware of the circumstances of Lawrence's father, who lives in Simpson County.
"His father does not have internet access in the home or a computer," said the motion from Butler and Dawson. "His stepmother is retired and his father works only part-time so there would be supervision present. The closest neighbor is over 100 yards away in this rural area."
Lawrence is a lifetime registrant on the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry due to a 2000 conviction in Warren Circuit Court on a count of first-degree attempted rape.
In that case, jurors heard allegations of an attempted sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl by Lawrence in a bathroom at Alvaton Church of Christ. The jury found Lawrence guilty and recommended a 20-year sentence.
The federal charges against Lawrence allege illegal acts dating back to 2014 and continuing into this year.
A federal criminal complaint accuses Lawrence of accessing child pornography on a computer at his Franklin residence.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant in March at Lawrence's residence and seized several digital devices which contained files of images and videos depicting children being sexually exploited, according to the criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.