Attorneys Brian Lowder and Matt McGill may or may not make history with their Bowling Green law practice, but they’ve already done a good job preserving it.
The law partners in 2018 purchased the three-story building at 537 E. 10th Ave., a limestone structure nearly 100 years old that once housed the Kentucky National Guard Armory and is still linked to the murder of Brig. Gen. Henry Denhardt.
Denhardt, a Bowling Green native who was Kentucky’s lieutenant governor from 1923 to 1927 and who later served as adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard, was shot and killed in 1937 by the brothers of a woman he was accused of murdering.
Denhardt’s body briefly lay in state at the armory he commanded, adding to the mystique of a building that apparently dates to 1927.
That’s the date on the building’s facade, engraved above the faded word “Armory” that is atop the black lettering that identifies the building as home to the Lowder & McGill law firm.
The building’s significance isn’t lost on the attorneys, who leased space in the former armory from attorney Steve Downey before purchasing it from him three years ago.
Lowder and McGill now own the 10,000-square-foot structure that faces 10th Avenue while the back part of the erstwhile armory is home to the Armory Loft Apartments at 1015 Chestnut St.
They spent nearly a year having the office building renovated and remodeled inside, replacing flooring, putting in glass walls and creating a new conference room on the first floor.
The finishing touches were cleaning the limestone outside and installing a steel door to match the original look of the building.
“We haven’t done anything to the exterior other than clean it,” McGill said. “We didn’t want to alter the historical significance. The interior just needed to be updated. It hadn’t been updated in several decades.”
Local contractors Keith and Terry Hatler did the renovations, which included replacing aging tile with new hardwood flooring in some parts of the building.
In addition to their own offices, Lowder and McGill lease space in the historic building to the Foreman Watson Holtrey law firm and to the Marketing Services Group.
Both Lowder and McGill give the spruced-up building a positive verdict.
“The exterior of the building is cool,” McGill said. “I don’t think you could build a limestone structure like that these days. It would be too expensive.”
“I’m pleased with the finished product,” Lowder said. “I think we’ve preserved the character of the building. It’s a neat building with a lot of history. We’re proud of it.”