A federal prosecutor and the attorney representing an Edmonson County man convicted of a federal child pornography offense are requesting he serve 11 years in prison.
Howard Baird, 58, is set to be sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court on a count of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
Baird pleaded guilty to the charge in June, reaching an agreement with federal prosecutors that dismissed three additional counts accusing him of producing child pornography and a count of possession of child pornography.
The 11-year sentence was recommended as part of the plea agreement, to be followed by supervised release for life.
The criminal charges arose from a drug investigation by the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office in 2015.
According to Edmonson Circuit Court records, the sheriff’s office received information from two sources about drug activity at Baird’s house on Oak Hill Road in Brownsville.
Deputies executed a search warrant in 2015 that led to the discovery of more than 40 marijuana plants in three grow rooms on the property, about two pounds of marijuana drying in rolled-up newspaper in Baird’s bedroom and several items of drug paraphernalia.
They also seized a number of computers, finding images of child pornography on a desktop computer.
“The initial review (of the computer) ... showed where Baird had altered images by placing his image in the child pornography depictions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo Lawless said in a sentencing memorandum filed Friday.
Baird would go on to plead guilty to a cultivating marijuana charge in state court and serve a three-year prison sentence.
An Edmonson County grand jury also indicted Baird on multiple counts relating to child sexual exploitation, but that case was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.
The count to which Baird pleaded guilty is premised on the production of two videos, one of which shows Baird pulling aside the underwear of a sleeping child and exposing her genitalia.
The second video shows Baird masturbating near the same sleeping child, according to federal court records.
While the offense carries a minimum penalty of 15 years, both sides agreed to request an 11-year sentence.
Baird was arrested in 2015 on the state child porn case and has remained in custody since.
Baird’s attorney, Kyle Bumgarner, said in a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday that the 11-year sentence would effectively credit Baird for the four years he spent behind bars prior to the federal conviction.
The child identified as the victim had no knowledge of the actions that led to the criminal charges, Bumgarner said in the memorandum, going on to argue that Baird is not likely to commit new offenses after his release.
“The videos ... contain absolutely no depictions of physical activity between the two whatsoever, nor are there any depictions of the child engaging in any sexual acts,” Bumgarner’s memorandum said. “While Mr. Baird’s conduct qualified under the (child pornography) production statute, it cannot be placed in the same category as videos that depict young children engaged in sexual activity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.