MORGANTOWN — The defense team in a Butler County murder case is seeking additional evidence from the prosecution as a trial date looms.
Charles "Cotton" Lindsey, 36, of Roundhill, was present Wednesday for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with two counts of murder, first-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence.
Lindsey is accused of killing Cory Hampton, 28, and Britany Tomes, 17, whose bodies were found Nov. 9, 2016, on Region-Reedyville Road in a burning Ford Crown Victoria registered to Hampton.
Lindsey faces the death penalty if he is convicted. Three co-defendants have pleaded guilty to lesser charges and have been sentenced.
On Wednesday, Lindsey's defense team, led by attorneys Joanne Lynch and Eric Clark of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, discussed a motion it filed last month to compel Butler Commonwealth's Attorney Blake Chambers to produce writings, documents or other evidence that has been collected in relation to several people who will potentially be called as witnesses at Lindsey's trial, which is set to begin Jan. 7.
Chambers said Wednesday he has produced all discovery evidence that has come into his possession.
Special Judge John Grise did not rule on the motion Wednesday.
Another motion Lynch filed Tuesday challenges the constitutionality of Kentucky's death penalty.
That motion argues that the death penalty amounts to cruel and unusual punishment and that opposition to capital punishment has increased among the general public as well as Kentucky jurors.
Since the death penalty was reestablished in 1976 in the state, Kentucky has executed three people, and none since 2008.
The next pretrial conference is set for Oct. 23.
Lindsey is the last of four co-defendants to contest his case.
Arlexis Kawai, Kayla Ford and Helen Rone all pleaded guilty to first-degree hindering apprehension/prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.
According to prior testimony, those three drove to Region-Reedyville Road on the day of the homicides and picked up Lindsey from the scene.
When the group stopped at a nearby convenience store, Lindsey is alleged to have confessed his involvement in the double homicide to Kawai.
Ford testified in May that she knew Lindsey to be involved in selling methamphetamine and had previously supplied Hampton with drugs.
When Rone, who is Lindsey's sister, pleaded guilty in May, she testified that she and Kawai traveled to Tennessee to bring clothes and food to Lindsey and Ford in the days after the double homicide.
Kawai is serving a six-year sentence, while Ford and Rone were placed on probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.