A judge will determine the legality of the arrest and subsequent police interview of a man accused of firing the fatal shot in the 2017 robbery of La Placita.
Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez appeared Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green for a suppression hearing in his criminal case.
Reyes-Martinez, 31, of Nashville, is accused of killing Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, on March 17, 2017, during a robbery of the market on Morgantown Road.
Reyes-Martinez is charged with murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.
His defense team filed a motion to suppress the statements he made to Bowling Green Police Department detectives and FBI agents while held in prison in Kansas on Sept. 27, 2017. Attorney James Earhart asserts that Reyes-Martinez invoked his right to a lawyer during the interview, but police continued questioning him and obtained incriminating statements from Reyes-Martinez.
Another motion challenged the legality of Reyes-Martinez’s arrest May 30, 2017, in Kansas, with Earhart questioning whether Reyes-Martinez, a Honduran national who has required an interpreter for all court proceedings, was able to understand the state trooper who stopped him.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jerett Ranieri testified via telephone about the traffic stop that led to Reyes-Martinez’s arrest.
Ranieri testified that he stopped a Nissan Altima on Interstate 70 that had a cracked windshield and made contact with the two occupants.
The driver, later identified as Reyes-Martinez, and the passenger provided Honduran identification documents and said they were traveling from Nashville to Denver to do roofing work, Ranieri said.
The trooper testified that he issued a verbal warning and then obtained consent from the two occupants to search the vehicle, eventually discovering 29 bullets concealed in a package of laundry detergent in the trunk.
Reyes-Martinez and his passenger, who is not suspected of involvement in the La Placita shooting, ran from the scene as Ranieri searched under the hood and discovered a handgun there, Ranieri said.
Additional law enforcement captured them and they were taken to a KHP office, where Ranieri said he learned that Reyes-Martinez had falsely identified himself at the traffic stop.
Police then confirmed Reyes-Martinez’s identity and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on him, leading to a prosecution for illegally re-entering the country after deportation.
Earhart asked Ranieri about the basis for his suspicion of any criminal activity beyond the car’s cracked windshield.
Ranieri testified that both occupants appeared highly nervous during the traffic stop prior to the vehicle search.
Ranieri said he did not question Reyes-Martinez or his passenger about the ammunition before they ran from the scene.
“Once they left, I had reasonable suspicion,” Ranieri said.
The trooper said he believed the two occupants understood his questions at the traffic stop, but when questioned by Earhart, went on to testify that “roofing” was the only English word he heard either person speak, and questioning at the KHP office was done with the aid of an interpreter.
FBI Special Agent Sean Laferte testified about the police interview with Reyes-Martinez later in 2017, by which time he had been identified as a potential suspect in the La Placita shooting.
A transcript of the interview shows Reyes-Martinez confessing to his involvement in the shooting, but that occurs after he declines to answer some questions from police and asks at another point what would happen if he were to ask for a lawyer.
Questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford, Laferte testified that the interview lasted about four hours and was conducted largely by Detective Mike Nade of the Bowling Green Police Department, with the aid of an FBI-certified linguist.
Laferte testified that when Reyes-Martinez asked during the interview what would happen if he said he wanted an attorney, police responded by saying they would give him access to an attorney and then the interview continued with the detectives moving on to another topic.
“There were specific questions he declined to answer,” Laferte said.
On cross-examination, Laferte testified that the investigative team did not contact Reyes-Martinez’s attorney in Kansas prior to the interview.
Toward the end of the interview, police showed Reyes-Martinez a photo of him with his daughter, which Laferte said prompted an emotional response and a request for a copy of the picture.
Laferte testified that the photo served an investigative purpose by having Reyes-Martinez use it to confirm that the picture was of himself, the agent saying Reyes-Martinez wore a blue shirt in the picture similar to one police recovered from the car in the Kansas traffic stop and that the picture served as a profile picture on social media platforms Reyes-Martinez used to communicate with other alleged co-conspirators.
Reyes-Martinez gave brief testimony through an interpreter that he did not speak English prior to coming to the U.S., did not speak English at the time of his arrest and had no reason to learn the language growing up in Honduras.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl will issue a recommendation on the motions to suppress at a later date.
