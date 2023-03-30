Auditions for Beauty and the Beast to be held Saturday By the Daily News Ann Marie Dotson Author email Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In-person auditions for Ramsey Theatre Company’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” will be held Saturday at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.Actors ages 15-18 will audition from noon to 3 p.m., with dance call at 3:30 p.m.Actors will audition with a music cut during their individual time slot and then return for a dance call at 3:30 p.m. with all audition hopefuls.Adult actors (college+) will audition from 4 to 7 p.m., with dance call at 7:30 p.m. Actors will audition with a music cut during their individual time slot and then return for a dance call at 7:20 p.m.Those auditioning for both groups need to bring a head shot and resume.Email elisecharny at echarny@artsofsky.org to book an individual time slot.Music cuts needed for auditions can be found at theskypac.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Sports Ann Marie Dotson Editorial Assistant Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWCPS announces 2023 Hall of Distinguished AlumniHenkel Corporation Manufactures Well-Known Products in Bowling GreenBluegrass Farms extension in design phase; BGPD, fire raises made officialSales pro Webb still selling Bowling GreenSt. Teresa Ministries finds new homeRickey Dale OsborneEmployees, patrons cited at four BG massage parlorsMan arrested in BG stabbingJames D. RoneNew voting options coming in May Images Videos State News Publishers, sellers, authors form Creative Economy Coalition Former Kentucky lawmaker makes plea on gender-affirming care Nitrogen oxide cloud dissipates after Indiana plant release Medical marijuana proposal gains momentum in Kentucky Kentucky passes cancer testing mandate for insurers National News AP News Summary at 2:09 a.m. EDT Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:37 a.m. EDT Gwyneth Paltrow's widely watched ski crash trial nears end Anatomy of a political takeover at Florida public college POLITICAL NEWS Vouchers, mental health fall short with Georgia lawmakers Georgia bill to require bail for more crimes fails to pass Georgia lawmakers strike deal on truck weight limits Harris enters the fray over democracy with visit to Tanzania House GOP pushes sprawling bill to 'unleash' American energy Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView