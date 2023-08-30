From left: Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President of Operations Meredith Rozanski, Mayor Todd Alcott, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, MyXR Inc. CEO Hans Koch, Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch cut a ribbon Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the MyXR Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mayor Todd Alcott speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A collection of MyXR cookies are set out for attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at the WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mayor Todd Alcott speaks about the success and value of the WKU Innovation Campus during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at the Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
(From left) Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford (right) gift a framed Bowling Green map drawing to MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch (center right) at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch smiles after being gifted a framed Bowling Green map drawing by Mayor Todd Alcott, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
(From left) Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President of Operations Meredith Rozanski, Mayor Todd Alcott, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch, Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman talks with MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch (left) and Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford (right) before the start of the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
From left: Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President of Operations Meredith Rozanski, Mayor Todd Alcott, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, MyXR Inc. CEO Hans Koch, Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch cut a ribbon Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the MyXR Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mayor Todd Alcott speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
A collection of MyXR cookies are set out for attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at the WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mayor Todd Alcott speaks about the success and value of the WKU Innovation Campus during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at the Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
(From left) Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford (right) gift a framed Bowling Green map drawing to MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch (center right) at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch smiles after being gifted a framed Bowling Green map drawing by Mayor Todd Alcott, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
(From left) Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President of Operations Meredith Rozanski, Mayor Todd Alcott, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch, Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman talks with MyXR, Inc. CEO Hans Koch (left) and Intermodal Transportation Authority Chairman Brian Mefford (right) before the start of the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the MyXR, Inc. Regional Headquarters at WKU Innovation Campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The San Francisco-based augmented reality, AI and engagement solutions company has established its regional headquarters in a 1,200-square-foot space at the Innovation Campus. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky University welcomed another burgeoning tech company to its Innovation Campus in Bowling Green.
MyXR Inc., a software development company focused on engagement and augmented reality, held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to mark the opening of its regional headquarters on the campus.
“We decided to come here because of the people, because of the collaboration, the gratitude, the innovation, the spirit (of Bowling Green),” MyXR CEO Hans Koch said. “It's our job to build on the talent, to build on the excitement, the work ethic, the attitude, the creativity – all of those things are so important for us to keep going.”
The company expects to bring around 60 jobs to the region in the coming years.
Koch hopes to hire around 25 local employees within their first year at the campus, starting with sales and customer service positions to prepare for its new platform launching next month.
The upcoming platform “MyXR Engage” is a “user engagement, behavioral modification, and user/revenue growth platform,” according to its website. Koch said it “reads like social media” and can help improve customer participation and employee retention.
He added WKU plans to utilize it, though the official announcement will come later.
Koch said the San Francisco-based company considered locations in Austin, Detroit and Charlotte, to name a few, before settling on Bowling Green due to its access to talent.
“It’s like that first year of high school lunch when you don’t know what table you’re going to sit at,” Koch said. “You go to this one, then this one, and you finally find one that’s just perfect.”
Koch said the company does not receive any state funds or tax incentives, but hopes it can eventually qualify after employees start in-office next month.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman at the ceremony. Coleman said as Kentucky continues seeing sustained economic growth, more companies like MyXR are taking interest.
“This event also serves as a reminder to all of us of the historic economic momentum across the state of Kentucky,” Coleman said. “Arguably, no one knows that better than those of you in Bowling Green.”
Coleman said MyXR is one of 860 private-sector new location and expansion projects that have come to Kentucky since Gov. Andy Beshear took office, reflecting around $26 billion in investments.
“We're No. 2 in economic development (per capita), but my favorite part is we're No. 3 in rural economic development,” Coleman said. “Jobs are coming to every part of Kentucky so that families can stay together, and you can find opportunity in your backyard.”
Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.