A man accused in what authorities believe to have been a murder-for-hire is expected to face trial later this year.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 41, of Smiths Grove, received an Aug. 17 trial date for his criminal case, in which he is charged with complicity to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green, whose badly burned body was found Feb. 8, 2019, at a building on Porter Pike.
Wilson's case was headed for a jury trial next month in Warren Circuit Court before an emergency order issued in February by the Kentucky Supreme Court postponed all jury trials until after May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Wilson's defense team of attorneys Rob Eggert and Ted Shouse filed a motion to continue the trial, arguing that rescheduling the trial for May would create scheduling difficulties for them because they are set to try a number of other cases during that time.
"Mr. Wilson is facing a potential life sentence," Eggert and Shouse said in their motion for a continuance. "If the reassignment is granted, counsel will use the additional time to continue to investigate and defend Mr. Wilson."
At a hearing held Monday over videoconferencing, Eggert said that Shouse and Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron discussed holding the trial later in the year, with both sides agreeing on a postponement.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise set the trial for Aug. 17, with Cohron saying it would likely take two weeks to complete the trial.
Cohron said he also notified expert witnesses from the state who have done forensic analysis to be available around that time.
Authorities accuse Wilson of paying Jeffery Smith to kill Miropija, who is named in court records as the father of Wilson's then-girlfriend.
According to court filings, Wilson and Miropija had been involved in an altercation at some point prior to Miropija's death.
Smith is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Wilson's legal time has filed a number of motions in the case regarding the evidence that can be presented at trial that are pending a ruling.
In addition to the murder case, Wilson has three other active cases against him in which he has been charged with assault and other counts, with two of those cases involving allegations of assaulting Warren County Regional Jail inmates.
