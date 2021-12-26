With many college application deadlines falling around the beginning of January, college-bound high school seniors might be wondering if the last 19 or so months of school defined by a pandemic are worth discussing.
Well, the answer is yes … and also no.
Brenna Heintz, a counselor with the college admissions website Collegewise, said there is a place for students to talk about their experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic, but only if it’s done in the right way.
In general, “the goal is not to be unique,” said Heintz, adding it’s an impression students will inevitably fail to make amid the hundreds or even thousands of applications college admissions staff will review.
The real goal of the college application’s personal statement, Heintz said, is a quality young people today already know how to showcase on social media: authenticity.
“Authenticity is so much more important than any topic,” Heintz said.
If college applicants want to discuss their experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic, Heintz said the best place on the application for that is not so much in their personal essay but within that separate space for additional information and notes.
Whenever students have the opportunity to write a personal statement or additional comments on their application, Heintz encourages viewing that space as an opportunity to speak directly to an admissions representative.
Just make sure you don’t get too informal: Keep your audience top of mind, but don’t be afraid to let your personality shine through.
“This is the one opportunity that students have to actually speak” for themselves, Heintz said.
That space on the college application for additional comment can also be a good place for addressing any weaknesses students might perceive themselves as having. However, Heintz said it’s only worth going into if the shortcoming is glaring – and if it is – succinctly “state what happened and then what happened next,” like rebounding from a bad semester, for example.
Ultimately, stay optimistic and don’t dwell on the negatives, Heintz said.
“What you learn from an experience is even more important than the experience itself,” she said.
Heintz also recommends that college applicants emphasize something unique about themselves – apart from what their grades or any letters of recommendation communicate.
“What’s something that’s really important about who I am?” Heintz encourages applicants to ask themselves. They should aim to “demonstrate the why,” not just the what.
There are a couple other key tips college applicants should keep in mind, Heintz said. That includes closely watching email for important admissions updates and remembering that different schools may have different deadlines to meet.
While Heintz said she never checked students’ social media as part of the admissions process, “there are schools who do that,” she said.
“Be smart about what you’re putting out there online,” she tells high school students.
Heintz’s experience in college admissions dates back to 2011, according to her Collegewise bio. Her first admissions gig was at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education and then MIT’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. Most recently, Heintz was associate dean of admissions and director of recruitment at Swarthmore College, a private liberal arts school in Pennsylvania.
When she conducted admission interviews with potential students, Heintz liked to pose the question “What’s your deal?”
The question might sound confrontational, but Heintz insists that admissions officers are real people who truly want to get to know students and what they’re about. They’re not looking for any excuse to throw applicants away, she said.
“It’s a group of people who are genuinely interested in getting to know you,” Heintz said.
