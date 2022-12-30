The Warren County Public Library will present bestselling author Silas House on Jan. 31 at The Capitol.
House will discuss his newest novel, "Lark Ascending," which was released in September.
The discussion will begin at 6 p.m.
Information on House's website said that the book, set in the "not-too-distant future," follows Lark, "a young man forced to flee the United States and seek refuge across the Atlantic."
"We have had Silas in Bowling Green for several events over the years," said Ginger Knight, manager of major events at the library. "He is one of our favorite authors and we are always happy to welcome him to town."
House is also the author of the novels "Clay's Quilt," "A Parchment of Leaves," "The Cool Tattoo," "Eli the Good," "Same Sun Here," co-authored by Neela Vaswani, and "Southernmost."
He also co-authored the creative non-fiction book "Something's Rising" with Jason Howard, has written three plays, serves as the National Endowment for the Humanities chair at Berea College and is on the fiction faculty at Spalding School of Creative and Professional Writing.
Knight said House will speak about his newest novel, his writing and what he is passionate about.
After the discussion, she said there should be time for audience questions.
Books will also be available for purchase and House will sign them after the program.
"Tickets are free, but we would love people to reserve space so we know what to expect from the audience," Knight said.
To reserve tickets, visit the Warren County Public Library website or