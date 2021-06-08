A New York Times bestselling author will lead an Asian-American culture discussion June 29 at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green.
As part of the Warren County Public Library’s “The Asian American Experience Past and Present” event, Jamie Ford of Seattle will share the Asian-American perspectives he featured in his work. Ford’s first book, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” won the 2010 Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature.
Jennifer Bailey, marketing and communications manager for WCPL, said the library is looking forward to the event.
“Any time we can bring a best-selling author to Bowling Green is exciting,” Bailey said. “The fact that it’s at the Capitol makes it even more exciting.”
Free tickets for the event are available via the library’s website. To receive free tickets online, guests must give their name and email address and state how many attendees will be joining them. If more than 1,000 people are registered for the event, Bailey said the library will search for other venues.
Bailey said the library is always looking for authors who present diverse perspectives. The library got in touch with Ford before a series of anti-Asian hate crimes across the country.
“It’s a timely event,” Bailey said. “It will be nice to bring him into our community because we can all learn about how we can help our local Asian-American community.”
In addition to his novels, Ford has written multiple short stories that showcase Asian-American superheroes. Ford’s work can be found in 35 languages.
Ford will speak at the Capitol from 6 to 8 p.m.