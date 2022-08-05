Members of the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority received updates Thursday on the city’s Fountain Row Entertainment Destination Center and maintenance issues at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Authority chair and Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel spoke briefly about the Fountain Row EDC.
The EDC was started July 17 and allows for the open carry of alcohol in designated downtown areas, now branded as Fountain Row, on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“There have been no issues. It’s gone over very well,” he said. “It’s been as smooth as we imagined it could be.”
Mesiel also said a major downtown event is in the works with an announcement coming soon.
What is not working as well is some of the mechanical infrastructure at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Development Authority owns the ballpark where the minor league Bowling Green Hot Rods play.
Hot Rods General Manager Eric Leach informed authority members that there have been recurring issues with some mechanical infrastructure at the ballpark this summer, including a broken HVAC system for one of the buildings, a faulty walk-in freezer and a non-functioning heat/air unit for one of the ballpark suites.
Ultimately, the Authority approved spending $18,898 to fix the faulty freezer and $6,204 for the suite.
The ballpark opened in 2009 and replacement parts for some of the equipment are no longer being made, Leach said.
Replacing the HVAC unit was put on hold until more estimates could be gathered for the project.
